Act V Summer Theatre Camp (Ages 8-15) / The Five Points Theatre Club – (July 16th – 27th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Five Points Theatre Club is offering Act V Summer Theatre Camp for 8-15 year olds from
July 16th-27th, 2018. If you love all things theatre, and want to free your inhibitions and grow as a performer, then Act V is for you. Each camp day brings new games, activities, challenges, and adventures for students as they explore acting, voice, and movement, in preparation of Act V’s end-of-the-camp public student performance.

Act V Summer Theatre Camp
July 16th – 27th, 2018
Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm
Early drop off: beginning at 8:30am
Pickup until 5:30pm
Student Performance Showcase: Friday, July 27th at 7pm

LOCATION
Epworth United Methodist Church
3401 N. High Street
Denver, CO 80205

FEE TO PARTICIPATE
$500
Note: The Five Points Theatre Club (FPTC) is dedicated to affordable and accessible theatre arts education for all students. In addition to sibling discounts, FPTC offers discounts for families earning less than 80% the Denver median income. If you would like to learn more about these discount opportunities, contact them directly at 720-449-6337.

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS
The Five Points Theatre Club website

Email: www.thefivepointstheatreclub@gmail.com


