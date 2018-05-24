The Five Points Theatre Club is offering Act V Summer Theatre Camp for 8-15 year olds from

July 16th-27th, 2018. If you love all things theatre, and want to free your inhibitions and grow as a performer, then Act V is for you. Each camp day brings new games, activities, challenges, and adventures for students as they explore acting, voice, and movement, in preparation of Act V’s end-of-the-camp public student performance.

Act V Summer Theatre Camp

July 16th – 27th, 2018

Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm

Early drop off: beginning at 8:30am

Pickup until 5:30pm

Student Performance Showcase: Friday, July 27th at 7pm

LOCATION

Epworth United Methodist Church

3401 N. High Street

Denver, CO 80205

FEE TO PARTICIPATE

$500

Note: The Five Points Theatre Club (FPTC) is dedicated to affordable and accessible theatre arts education for all students. In addition to sibling discounts, FPTC offers discounts for families earning less than 80% the Denver median income. If you would like to learn more about these discount opportunities, contact them directly at 720-449-6337.

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS

The Five Points Theatre Club website

Email: www.thefivepointstheatreclub@gmail.com