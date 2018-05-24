Acting Out! is a family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult.

Though ALL ages are welcome to attend this event, please note that the theatre exercises include character development, memorization, and improvisation that may be best suited for older students.

Join The Five Points Theatre Club staff, learn from professional theatre artists, and enjoy an afternoon of fun, friends, and theatre!

WHEN

Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 12:30 – 2pm

Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Mercury Cafe Denver

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

ADMISSION IS FREE!

The Five Points Theatre Club website

Phone: 720-449-6337

Email: fivepointstheatreclub@gmail.com