Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Acting Out! – FREE Theatre Workshop / The Five Points Theatre Club – (June 9th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Acting Out! is a family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult.
Though ALL ages are welcome to attend this event, please note that the theatre exercises include character development, memorization, and improvisation that may be best suited for older students.
Join The Five Points Theatre Club staff, learn from professional theatre artists, and enjoy an afternoon of fun, friends, and theatre!

WHEN
Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 12:30 – 2pm
Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
Mercury Cafe Denver
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

ADMISSION IS FREE!

The Five Points Theatre Club website
Phone: 720-449-6337
Email: fivepointstheatreclub@gmail.com


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado