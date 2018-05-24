Acting Out JR! is designed for younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a short class time.

WHEN

Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm

Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE

Mercury Cafe Denver

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

ADMISSION IS FREE!

The Five Points Theatre Club website

Phone: 720-449-6337

Email: fivepointstheatreclub@gmail.com