Acting Out JR – FREE Youth Workshop (7 years & younger) / The Five Points Theatre Club – (June 9th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Acting Out JR! is designed for younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a short class time.

WHEN
Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm
Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE
Mercury Cafe Denver
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

ADMISSION IS FREE!

The Five Points Theatre Club website
Phone: 720-449-6337
Email: fivepointstheatreclub@gmail.com


