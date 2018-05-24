Production Stage Manager — Start Date: July 1st, 2018

Job Description:

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown, CO is searching for a Production Stage Manager for their upcoming 2018-2019 season. Seeking someone who has strong organizational and spatial skills and has experience running a production from backstage with minimal crew. Job duties include supervising actors, musicians, and crew, troubleshooting, creating backstage traffic patterns, helping with scene and costume changes, assisting during auditions and rehearsals, and communicating to all departments.

Show and Rehearsal schedule available upon request.

For more information visit www.coloradocandlelight.com.

Job Requirements:

- Bachelors Degree in Stage Management preferred

- At least 5 years of backstage theatre experience

- At least 2 years of management experience

- Advanced troubleshooting skills in all areas including lighting, sound, props, and costumes

-Excellent communication and people skills and must work well under pressure

COMPENSATION

Full Time Salaried Position – based on experience

TO APPLY

Send email cover letter and resume to Shauna Johnson, Technical Manager at shauna@coloradocandlelight.com.

Please no phone calls.

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534