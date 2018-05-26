Motherhood: The Agony & The Ecstacy is a 5-woman piece written 3 years ago by playwright/music director, Mitch Samu. Mitch has taken the basic idea of motherhood and looked at it from 5 different perspectives. Motherhood is pretty general and non-specific until we add humans to the equation! Samu’s style of writing musicals is not full of dance numbers and pyrotechnics, but full of heart! It’s about telling a story from several different perspectives and inviting you into the emotionally charged world of Motherhood.

Mitch Samu is a professional music director and has had the privilege of playing keyboards on Broadway, playing and conducting National Tours, coaching and playing for Tony Award-winning actors and actresses. Some of his Broadway/Touring credits include: “Saturday Night Fever”, “The Lion King”, “Mamma Mia”, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Motherhood: The Agony & The Ecstacy

by Mitch Samu

Presented by Front Range Theatre Company

Directed by Mitch Samu



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, June 18th, 2018 from 6-8pm

WHERE

Columbine United Church

6375 S. Platte Canyon Road

Littleton, CO 80123

ROLES

Women ages 17-40 who can act and sing in the style of Pop American Musical Theater. No dancing is required.

BRING / PREPARE

Auditions will be done in 5 minute slots. There will be some readings from the script.

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 2 contemporary musical theater pieces – 32 measures of each.

Examples: JRB, Stephen Schwartz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Motherhood is going to start taking off this fall.

Looking to have 3-4 performers deep in each role. THIS IS NOT AN AUDITION FOR A SPECIFIC SHOW ON A SPECIFIC DATE and it is not for a specific commitment. This show will be going out to events starting in the Fall of 2018, so Mitch Samu needs to get the show rehearsed and ready to go anticipating dates as they come together. Mitch is looking for talent that can learn the tracks.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (per performance)

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME

Email: yolosfa@gmail.com