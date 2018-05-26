New dancer? Broadway Training Intensive (BTI) has got the answer! Structured just like musical theatre dance classes at NYC studios, this intensive is designed for theatre and musical theatre students who don’t yet have substantial dance training outside of show rehearsals. In the performing business, auditions are your tests, and classes are where you study. Whether you are preparing for professional auditions in New York, college auditions, or your next show audition, BTI’s dance program will get you to where you want to be.

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP

Students will learn the fundamentals, develop a solid foundation, and start building the technique needed to perform Broadway choreography from all styles of musical theatre. This workshop is designed to give busy theatre students a jump start in their training with a combination of musical theatre dance, ballet technique, jazz, and multiple Broadway styles.

WORKSHOP DATES

All 4 Sundays in June (3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th) from 12noon – 2:30pm.

FEE / TUITION FOR WORKSHOP

$150

There is a one-time $10 registration fee for NEW dance students.

WORKSHOP LOCATION

Centerstage Starz Studio and Theatre

8150 S. University Blvd.

Centennial, CO 80122

MORE INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

Broadway Training Intensive website