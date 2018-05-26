Auditions for college musical theatre and acting programs are fiercely competitive, and much more complicated than applying for any other major! Programs typically audition 300 to 1000 students for only 6 to 20 places. Broadway Training Intensive (BTI) is offering a one day College Audition Intensive workshop on Saturday, September 8th.

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP

This intensive will cover everything you need to know from finding monologues they haven’t heard, what not to wear, selecting the best songs, vocal technique, acting technique for both monologues and songs, and what to expect in a dance audition; to planning financially for your auditions and how to schedule them. Students will take home a book with the largest and most comprehensive list of musical theatre and acting schools in the country. You will receive coaching on both a song and monologue of your choosing and get invaluable feedback during a mock college audition and interview! Parents are invited to attend the seminar that starts the day, “Choosing the Right, College, Conservatory, or University for You,” which is an outline of the entire process.

NOTE: There is a Seniors only workshop version: bit.ly/SeniorCAI

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 9:30am – 6pm

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE

High School Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors, and transferring college students. High school freshmen will be accepted with a recommendation from a performing arts teacher.

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Mary Ann Kehler Studios

Denver Tech Center

8000 East Prentice Avenue, Unit B-10

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

FEE / TUITION FOR THE WORKSHOP

$200

Includes your own copy of the book: “How to Find, Audition For, and Get Accepted to College Musical Theatre and Acting Programs” — a $39.95 value.

QUESTIONS

Email: info@broadwaytrainingintensive.com

MORE INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

Broadway Training Intensive website