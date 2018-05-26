Auditions for college musical theatre and acting programs are fiercely competitive, and much more complicated than applying for any other major! Programs typically audition 300 to 1000 students for only 6 to 20 places. Broadway Training Intensive (BTI) is offering a one day College Audition Intensive workshop for High School SENIORS only on Saturday, June 23rd.

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP

This intensive will cover everything you need to know from finding the best songs and monologues, resume review, headshot advice, finding your “type”, what to expect in a dance audition, and what to wear; to planning financially for your auditions and how to schedule them. Students will take home our book with the largest & most comprehensive list of musical theatre and acting schools in the country. You will receive coaching on both a song and monologue of your choosing and get invaluable feedback during a mock college audition and interview! Parents are invited to attend the seminar that starts the day, “Choosing the Right, College, Conservatory, or University for You,” which is an outline of the entire process.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 from 9:30am – 1:30pm

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE

High School Seniors

NOTE: Are you a HS Sophomore or Junior? Here is the link to a workshop for you: bit.ly/BTICAW

WORKSHOP LOCATION

Mary Ann Kehler Studios

Denver Tech Center

8000 East Prentice Avenue, Unit B-10

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

FEE / TUITION

$120

Includes your own copy of the book: “How to Find, Audition For, and Get Accepted to College Musical Theatre and Acting Programs.”

INFORMATION / REGISTRATION

Broadway Training Intensive website

QUESTIONS

Email: info@broadwaytrainingintensive.com