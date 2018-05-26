God’s like anyone else really, in that when the daily grind gets tough, he likes to unwind a little.

The Almighty, Low finds the Lord and Savior chucking back a few at J.C.’s Bar, where he remains in a funk until who should come traipsing through the door, but Satan himself to motivate God to get back in the game.



The Almighty, Low

Written by Marq Del Monte

Presented by TBD Productions

Directed by Mike Hyde

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 from 4-6pm

Sunday, June 24th from 3-5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Denver’s Dangerous Theatre

2620 W. 2nd Avenue, Unit 1

Denver, CO 80219

ROLES

God: Age 50 and older – An old tired Jewish man

Jesus: Age 30ish – Is a description really necessary?

Shannon: Female. Age 40-45

Jodie (an Angel): Female Age 25-30

Leo/Death: Male, any age. Very gay

J, Edgar Hoover: Male age 40-50. Also gay

Beethoven: Male any age 40 and up. Requires German/Austrian accent and must play keyboards.

Leonardo Da Vinci: Age 40 and up

Mary, Mother of Jesus: Age 35-50. Classically beautiful

Florence Nightingale: Age 25-40. Beautiful, buxom. Spot on British accent required.

ABOUT THE AUDITIONS

Cold Readings from the script. No monologues required.

COMPENSATION

There may be pay – not confirmed

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES

August 25th – Sept 23rd, 2018

Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 1pm

Facebook Page for TBD Productions