(June 23rd & 24th) The Almighty, Low / TBD Productions

God’s like anyone else really, in that when the daily grind gets tough, he likes to unwind a little.
The Almighty, Low finds the Lord and Savior chucking back a few at J.C.’s Bar, where he remains in a funk until who should come traipsing through the door, but Satan himself to motivate God to get back in the game.

The Almighty, Low
Written by Marq Del Monte
Presented by TBD Productions
Directed by Mike Hyde

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 from 4-6pm
Sunday, June 24th from 3-5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Denver’s Dangerous Theatre
2620 W. 2nd Avenue, Unit 1
Denver, CO 80219

ROLES
God: Age 50 and older – An old tired Jewish man
Jesus: Age 30ish – Is a description really necessary?
Shannon: Female. Age 40-45
Jodie (an Angel): Female Age 25-30
Leo/Death: Male, any age. Very gay
J, Edgar Hoover: Male age 40-50. Also gay
Beethoven: Male any age 40 and up. Requires German/Austrian accent and must play keyboards.
Leonardo Da Vinci: Age 40 and up
Mary, Mother of Jesus: Age 35-50. Classically beautiful
Florence Nightingale: Age 25-40. Beautiful, buxom. Spot on British accent required.

ABOUT THE AUDITIONS
Cold Readings from the script. No monologues required.

COMPENSATION
There may be pay – not confirmed

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES
August 25th – Sept 23rd, 2018
Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 1pm

Facebook Page for TBD Productions


