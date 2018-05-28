Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(June 2nd) FREE Audition Workshop / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio, now in its eighth year of operations, is producing a series of new works called Visionbox 360. These projects will combine actors and technology while developing new scripts for production. Each project will rehearse a Monday through Saturday culminating in two performances on a Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
WHEN IS THE FREE AUDITION WORKSHOP
Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 from 9am – noon
(this is the final workshop prior to the summer program)
WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
Beacons
Parkside Mansion (garden level)
1859 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
TO PARTICIPATE
Email Headshot and Resume to info@visionbox.org
Attention: Nicole
NOTE: Any actor taking this free audition workshop will be considered for both Visionbox Studio training and Visionbox 360 Festival of New Works (there is a fee associated with the training. Actors participating in the 360 Festival of New Works will be paid – Equity members will be considered).
Their first two productions beginning this fall will be: COMMEDIA, a new play by actor Daniel Gerroll and FINDING CHARLIE RUSSELL, a new one man show written and performed by theatre and film actor, Bill Pullman.CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT VISIONBOX

ABOUT THE VISIONBOX STUDIO
While the foundation and focus of Visionbox Studio is to provide Denver student and professional actors with graduate level training, we will begin to bring high level national and international theatre artists into our city to collaborate with Denver artists in creating new work. In particular, we will continue to develop performance work in immersive design space using advanced projection design and 360 camera work. As we develop Visionbox 360, we are offering a series of free audition workshops for Denver student and professional actors with Founding Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon. Ms. Rincon has auditioned literally thousands of actors for companies like the Acting Company in NYC, Broadway and Off-Broadway Productions, Lizard Head Theatre Company in Telluride, The National Theatre Conservatory, and for Visionbox Studio over the past eight years. She is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama Directing Program.


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado