Visionbox Studio, now in its eighth year of operations, is producing a series of new works called Visionbox 360. These projects will combine actors and technology while developing new scripts for production. Each project will rehearse a Monday through Saturday culminating in two performances on a Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

WHEN IS THE FREE AUDITION WORKSHOP

Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 from 9am – noon

(this is the final workshop prior to the summer program)

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Beacons

Parkside Mansion (garden level)