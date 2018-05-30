Costume Shop Manager Description

Responsible for overall management and operation of UCCS Presents costume activities with emphasis on Theatreworks needs. Plans, manages and supervises the operation of the UCCS PRESENTS costume shop. Supervises the construction of costumes and/or maintenance of the costume shop. Develops and implements the budget, looks at designs presented and works with costume designer and determines cost to make the costumes, so that the department can figure out how much money is needed. This position authorizes expenditures and is responsible for the planning, construction, maintenance and storage of costumes for theatrical productions.

Knowledge of theater production operations and procedures. Knowledge of principles, practices and techniques of costume construction. Knowledge of various eras and appearance of vintage clothing. Knowledge of supervisory practices and principles. Skill in making patterns, cutting, draping, sewing, dying and fitting costumes. Ability to effectively communicate.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree AND one year experience in costume design, construction, alteration and repair; OR, Five years of experience in a costume shop engaged in costume design, construction, alteration and/or repair; OR, Any equivalent combination of experience, training and/or education in costume design, construction, alteration and repair for a total of five years.

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS

Masters of Fine Arts Degree

JOB DUTIES

Contracts and hires all costume support personnel. Creates a framework for students to supervise their work in the costume shop that does not place an undue financial burden on UCCS PRESENTS. Develops opportunities to engage students in the practice of costume construction and designed. Responsible for executing designs. Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion, coaching, merit based on performance, and termination of costume employees. Plans the operation of the costume shop for the entire season of theatrical productions and for individual productions. Manages and controls costume budget for all productions. Supervises the construction, alteration, repair, cleaning/maintenance and storage of theatrical costumes and the construction or purchase of wigs and theatrical make-up. Supervises purchases of fabric, notions and used clothing for costume shop adhering to production budget; oversees inventory of costumes and materials.

COMPENSATION

For the purposes of Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), this position has been determined to be non-exempt from (eligible for) overtime under FLSA.

Salary: $40,950

This is a permanent position

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs offers a full benefits package. Information on university benefits programs, including eligibility, is located at http://www.cu.edu/employee-services.

Special Instructions to Applicants: • Applications submitted by June 6, 2018 will receive full consideration. • Applications submitted through email or surface mail will not be considered. • Upon request, please be prepared to provide five professional references (at least two previous/current supervisors), including their email contact information. • Official transcripts will be required upon hire.

VENUE

Theatreworks

at the University of Colorado

5225 Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918