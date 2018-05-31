Disguises, a costume rental and retail store, is now hiring for a part-time costume rental associate.

DETAILS ABOUT THE POSITION

– Must have weekend availability

– Must be able to calculate rental costs and fees and write contracts (legibility is important!)

- Must be able to regularly lift 20lbs, sometimes more. (Clothes are heavier than you think)

- Must be able to regularly climb ladders and reach overhead

- Must be able to work independently

- Knowledge of historical period costuming is preferred

THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE APPLYING

Breaks are irregular. There are no smoke breaks. Disguises is a non-smoking establishment.

Salary depends on position. Starting salary for sales associates is generally minimum wage with opportunity for advancements within a year.

Dress code is semi-strict. Tasteful, professional attire is required.

While we have none currently in the store, cats used to live on the premises. If you are highly allergic you may encounter problems.

Hours are flexible. You may be asked to work days, evenings and/or week-ends.

Employees are asked to work as much as possible during the month of October.

There will be a trial period after which you will be evaluated and a decision will be made regarding your permanent employment

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID position

TO APPLY

Call: 303-462-0401

OR use this link to access application

Amber Marshall is the Retail Manager

DISQUISES

9797 W. Colfax Avenue

(Northwest corner of Colfax Ave. and Kipling)

Lakewood, CO 80215

Website