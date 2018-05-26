Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(June 5th) No Strings Attached / Gypsy Buffalo Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 May 2018 / 0 Comment


No Strings Attached by Sean Patrick Cassidy is the story of two puppets, Ralston and Barclave, and their harrowing journey to gain their freedom from the ominous Puppet Master. No Strings Attached consists of 6 characters, non gender-specific. Casting four actors. Dance experience preferred! However it is not required.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 from 12noon – 4pm
CALLBACKS will be immediate (if needed) – you will stay to read with another actor

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Denver’s Dangerous Theatre
2620 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 1
Denver, CO 80219

ROLES
Ralston- An ambitious puppet. A Russian accent.
Barclave- An unsure puppet. A Russian accent.
Joe- A bold, straight-shooting Jack in the Box. A Southern accent.
The Puppet Master- The owner of The Puppet Theatre. A Russian accent.
Sofia- A lovely female puppet.
Cymbal Monkey- A brainwashed guard for the Puppet Master.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume as well as List of Conflicts through the end of August
Prepare: Be prepared for cold readings from the script

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Will be held three times a week, scheduled around performers’ availability.
Performances: Late July into Early August on Friday and Saturday nights at Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
No Equity members considered

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS
Email: gypsybuffalotheatre@gmail.com
Phone: 720-258-5592

Gypsy Buffalo Theatre CO - promo image - May 2018


