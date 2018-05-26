No Strings Attached by Sean Patrick Cassidy is the story of two puppets, Ralston and Barclave, and their harrowing journey to gain their freedom from the ominous Puppet Master. No Strings Attached consists of 6 characters, non gender-specific. Casting four actors. Dance experience preferred! However it is not required.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 from 12noon – 4pm

CALLBACKS will be immediate (if needed) – you will stay to read with another actor

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Denver’s Dangerous Theatre

2620 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 1

Denver, CO 80219

ROLES

Ralston- An ambitious puppet. A Russian accent.

Barclave- An unsure puppet. A Russian accent.

Joe- A bold, straight-shooting Jack in the Box. A Southern accent.

The Puppet Master- The owner of The Puppet Theatre. A Russian accent.

Sofia- A lovely female puppet.

Cymbal Monkey- A brainwashed guard for the Puppet Master.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume as well as List of Conflicts through the end of August

Prepare: Be prepared for cold readings from the script

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Will be held three times a week, scheduled around performers’ availability.

Performances: Late July into Early August on Friday and Saturday nights at Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No Equity members considered

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS

Email: gypsybuffalotheatre@gmail.com

Phone: 720-258-5592