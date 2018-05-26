Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMay31Thu2018all-day Equus / Bas Bleu TheatreEquus / Bas Bleu TheatreMay 31 all-dayEquus deftly explores anguish, disappointment and discovery. It’s the story of a psychiatrist who, in treating a terribly deranged young man, is horrified to discover uncomfortable truths himself. 1975 Tony Award winner for Best Play.[...]Jun1Fri2018all-day Disney’s The Little Mermaid / BD...Disney’s The Little Mermaid / BD...Jun 1 all-dayDive “Under the Sea” for a swimmingly good time as one of Disney’s favorite princesses splashes to life in this Broadway musical adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Ariel is a bold, young mermaid princess[...]all-day Grease / Midtown Arts Center in ...Grease / Midtown Arts Center in ...Jun 1 all-dayThe rock ‘n’ roll musical, Grease is jam packed with all the songs you love ! Come join the fun with Danny and Sandy and the Pink Ladies and T birds for some ” Summer[...]all-day Steel City After Dark / Steel Ci...Steel City After Dark / Steel Ci...Jun 1 all-daySteel City After Dark is an annual nod to the seedier sides of Broadway and pop music. A hilarious evening that will break every taboo in the book, and maybe even make you blush a[...]Jun2Sat2018all-day Oh Gnome You Don’t / Public Work...Oh Gnome You Don’t / Public Work...Jun 2 all-dayAn unruly band of traveling clowns seeks an audience to tell their gnome-tale when the award-winning Public Works Theatre Company premieres their new show, Oh Gnome You Don’t. In this rollicking outdoor adventure for all[...]