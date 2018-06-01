PLOT

After an unfruitful night of speed-dating, a woman realizes some things aren’t as bad as they seem.

Name of Short Student Film: Untitled

Director Miguel Rodriguez Rubio

Produced by Dita Frank

REHEARSAL SCHEDULE

Held in Denver during July, August and beginning of September

SHOOT DATES

Mid – late September

Location in Denver

COMPENSATION

Unpaid – (receive copy of finished student film and there will be food on set)

ROLES​ (All roles require singing and dancing)

Penelope: Mid to late-twenties, female. Uptight and cynical about love at first

Mateo: Mid to late-twenties, male. Spanish accent and features. Described as Prince Charming reincarnated, he is looking for love but sets his sights on the wrong person.

Becky (with the good hair): Late-twenties, female. The bubbly best friend to Penelope, she’s here to have a good time.

Daisy: Early-twenties, female. Over-the-top hostess with the mostess. Quirky southern hippy. Ash: Early to mid-twenties, male. Bartender. Flamboyant and theatrical.

Lola: Mid-twenties to mid-thirties, female. Bartender. Very chill, loves her job and the people who come to the bar. Hipster, maybe tattoos.

Extras: Looking for Dancers aged 18+. Able to do Broadway choreography and work in group dances. Looking for a variety of ethnicities and backgrounds.

TO APPLY or FOR MORE INFORMATION

EMAIL: info@happyrhinoproductions.com

OR TEXT: 575-770-0709

Email: Headshot and Resume (if no resume include name, age, experience)

Indicate which role you are interested in.

Include any other pertinent information.