(deadline for submissions June 8th) – Now Seeking / Young Actress (9-11 years old) for new Netflix TV Series starring RuPaul

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


Telsey & Company Casting is working on a new Netflix Comedy TV series called AJ AND THE QUEEN starring RuPaul!
They are doing an open online casting call to look for the lead girl who is 9-11 years old. This means you don’t have to audition in person- you can upload your audition tape to their website and they can watch it there!

If you have questions you may email: AJandtheQueenCasting@gmail.com

CASTING SEARCH – ROLE
[A.J.] 9 -11, FEMALE, CAUCASIAN
She’s a tough-talking, charismatic, scrappy little white girl. Recently abandoned by her neglectful prostitute mother, she’s cagey, clever and smart enough to survive on her own in a dangerous city like New York. Funny and original – with a “grown up” verbal dexterity. She’s a survivor and a con man – “man” being the optimal word in “con man” because when we first meet A.J. she is masquerading as a boy – and pulling it off-convincingly. Despite the fact that she appears to be a confident little tough guy – inside, A.J is hiding all the vibrant emotions and feelings of a confused, angry and sometimes, very scared little girl. SERIES REGULAR ROLE.

TO APPLY
If you are interested in submitting your audition, please click on this link.

Please note:
“Warner Bros. is committed to providing equal employment opportunity and prohibits all forms of unlawful discrimination and harassment based upon ages 40 or over, ancestry, color, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, mental or physical disability, military and veteran status, national origin, pregnancy, race, religion, sex, including breastfeeding or medical condition relating to breastfeeding, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by law.”

Netflix Logo


