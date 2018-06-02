CASTING SEARCH – ROLE

[A.J.] 9 -11, FEMALE, CAUCASIAN

She’s a tough-talking, charismatic, scrappy little white girl. Recently abandoned by her neglectful prostitute mother, she’s cagey, clever and smart enough to survive on her own in a dangerous city like New York. Funny and original – with a “grown up” verbal dexterity. She’s a survivor and a con man – “man” being the optimal word in “con man” because when we first meet A.J. she is masquerading as a boy – and pulling it off-convincingly. Despite the fact that she appears to be a confident little tough guy – inside, A.J is hiding all the vibrant emotions and feelings of a confused, angry and sometimes, very scared little girl. SERIES REGULAR ROLE.

TO APPLY

If you are interested in submitting your audition, please click on this link.

Please note:

“Warner Bros. is committed to providing equal employment opportunity and prohibits all forms of unlawful discrimination and harassment based upon ages 40 or over, ancestry, color, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, mental or physical disability, military and veteran status, national origin, pregnancy, race, religion, sex, including breastfeeding or medical condition relating to breastfeeding, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by law.”