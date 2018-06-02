Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJun2Sat2018all-day Oh Gnome You Don’t / Public Work...Oh Gnome You Don’t / Public Work...Jun 2 all-dayAn unruly band of traveling clowns seeks an audience to tell their gnome-tale when the award-winning Public Works Theatre Company premieres their new show, Oh Gnome You Don’t. In this rollicking outdoor adventure for all[...]all-day The Comedy of Errors / OpenStage...The Comedy of Errors / OpenStage...Jun 2 all-dayNot one, but two sets of long-separated twins form a springboard for confusion, slapstick, and surprise as a family that once was lost now is found. Shakespeare’s farcical onslaught of mistaken identities, fateful romance, and[...]Jun7Thu2018all-day Xanadu / Little Theatre of the R...Xanadu / Little Theatre of the R...Jun 7 all-dayThis Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure – Xanadu – is about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you. The show takes the audience on a journey with a magical and[...]Jun8Fri2018all-day Annie / Rocky Mountain Repertory...Annie / Rocky Mountain Repertory...Jun 8 all-dayLEAPIN LIZARDS! Based on a popular comic strip, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon. The beloved score features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without[...]all-day Love’s Labour’s Lost – Colorado ...Love’s Labour’s Lost – Colorado ...Jun 8 all-dayStart your summer with a frothy, funny celebration of love and learning. In the bucolic Kingdom of Navarre, four attractive young men make a pact to swear off romance and focus on academia … just[...]