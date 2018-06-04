WE IMAGINE. WE BELIEVE. WE HOPE. This is a new, ground-breaking, avant-garde musical. The musical deals with two late-teen boys who are battling erratic conditions of their mental illness. Through their journey to recover, they find each other. Spitting lyrics becomes the therapeutic dynamism in their lives. Until, one day, it isn’t.

Bipolarity

by Pam Hyde

Directed by Kytriena Payseno

This is an independent production

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Thursday, July 26th, 2018 from 6-9pm

Sunday, August 5th from 1-6pm

CALLBACKS

Wednesday, August 8th from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

King Trimble Center

2980 Curtis Street (29th Avenue)

Denver, CO 80205

ROLES – All Ethnicity’s and looks are encouraged to audition. (This is a highly physical show; Actors who are Hip-Hop dancers, Poppers, Break Dancers &/or have Stage Movement Training are Highly Encouraged to Audition)

Note: This is a Rap Musical

MICHAEL – (Age Range 17-23) Mav-rick Mike: spirited, inventive, psychotic, zombie-like, always positive, enthusiastic-friend, caretaker, newly diagnosed person with Bipolar Disorder ​

JEROME- ( Age Range 17-23) Just Jerome: depressed, creative, insecure, amiable, philosophic, accepting of fate- lapdog, partner, friend. Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder when he was a child.

Chorus of 8- (Ages 17 & Up) Chorus will play these character: Workers, Real estate, Judicial, PetSmart, Healthcare (PA/RN), Doc (tor), Cop ½, Mom, Dad, Uncle Mark, Sorority Sisters,COED Chi Omega, Gina Salazar, LaShawn Moray, Andy, Uncle Charlie, Joanie Tillinger, City Crowd, Concert Audience, Clients in treatment facility, passers-by in college quad, guard at Big-Mart, Callers for radio show, Ben & Mr(s). Collins.

PREPARE

1-2 min. Contemporary Monologue (Serio-Comic) AND/OR a short poem, rap or song. If you can hip-hop, break dance or have popping skills, please be prepared to share.

QUESTIONS

Email: Kytriena Payseno at payseno.bipolarity@gmail.com

Phone: 303-288-0026

Bipolarity website click here

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID / $200 Stipend

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Starting the 2nd week in August

Performances: 8 shows: Friday & Saturday nights: 7:30pm, October 26th- November 17th, 2018

One Thursday Industry Night on October 25th at 7:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The People’s Building

9995 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80012