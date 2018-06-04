Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(July 26th & Aug. 5th) Bipolarity (a Rap musical) / Independent Production

WE IMAGINE. WE BELIEVE. WE HOPE. This is a new, ground-breaking, avant-garde musical. The musical deals with two late-teen boys who are battling erratic conditions of their mental illness. Through their journey to recover, they find each other. Spitting lyrics becomes the therapeutic dynamism in their lives. Until, one day, it isn’t.

Bipolarity
by Pam Hyde
Directed by Kytriena Payseno
This is an independent production

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Thursday, July 26th, 2018 from 6-9pm
Sunday, August 5th from 1-6pm

CALLBACKS
Wednesday, August 8th from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
King Trimble Center
2980 Curtis Street (29th Avenue)
Denver, CO 80205

ROLES – All Ethnicity’s and looks are encouraged to audition. (This is a highly physical show; Actors who are Hip-Hop dancers, Poppers, Break Dancers &/or have Stage Movement Training are Highly Encouraged to Audition)
Note: This is a Rap Musical
MICHAEL – (Age Range 17-23) Mav-rick Mike: spirited, inventive, psychotic, zombie-like, always positive, enthusiastic-friend, caretaker, newly diagnosed person with Bipolar Disorder ​
JEROME- ( Age Range 17-23) Just Jerome: depressed, creative, insecure, amiable, philosophic, accepting of fate- lapdog, partner, friend. Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder when he was a child.
Chorus of 8- (Ages 17 & Up) Chorus will play these character: Workers, Real estate, Judicial, PetSmart, Healthcare (PA/RN), Doc (tor), Cop ½, Mom, Dad, Uncle Mark, Sorority Sisters,COED Chi Omega, Gina Salazar, LaShawn Moray, Andy, Uncle Charlie, Joanie Tillinger, City Crowd, Concert Audience, Clients in treatment facility, passers-by in college quad, guard at Big-Mart, Callers for radio show, Ben & Mr(s). Collins.

PREPARE
1-2 min. Contemporary Monologue (Serio-Comic) AND/OR a short poem, rap or song. If you can hip-hop, break dance or have popping skills, please be prepared to share.

QUESTIONS
Email: Kytriena Payseno at payseno.bipolarity@gmail.com
Phone: 303-288-0026

Bipolarity website click here

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID / $200 Stipend

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Starting the 2nd week in August
Performances: 8 shows: Friday & Saturday nights: 7:30pm, October 26th- November 17th, 2018
One Thursday Industry Night on October 25th at 7:30pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCE VENUE
The People’s Building
9995 E. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80012


