(deadline July 7th) Stage Manager / Bipolarity (a Rap Musical) – an Independent Production

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


Bipolarity is an independent production that is looking for a Stage Manager to be responsible for the technical details of their theatrical production; assisting the director during rehearsal, supervising the lighting, costuming, set, prompting, etc…, and assuming full responsibility for the stage during performances of the show. The stage manager will handle all cast/crew communications, record blocking, tape out the set, and manage rehearsal props. Handle health and safety needs.

COMPENSATION
Stage Manager will receive a non-union stipend of $500

TO APPLY – deadline to submit Saturday, July 7th, 2018
Send resume with 2 references
Email: Director – Kytriena Payseno at payseno.bipolarity@gmail.com
Phone: 805-901-4130

JOB START DATE
July 26th, 2018
END DATE
November 17th, 2018

Website and more information click here

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Starting the 2nd week in August
Performances: 8 shows: Friday & Saturday nights: 7:30pm, October 26th- November 17th, 2018
One Thursday Industry Night on October 25th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
The People’s Building
9995 E. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80012


