Bipolarity is an independent production that is looking for a Stage Manager to be responsible for the technical details of their theatrical production; assisting the director during rehearsal, supervising the lighting, costuming, set, prompting, etc…, and assuming full responsibility for the stage during performances of the show. The stage manager will handle all cast/crew communications, record blocking, tape out the set, and manage rehearsal props. Handle health and safety needs.

COMPENSATION

Stage Manager will receive a non-union stipend of $500

TO APPLY – deadline to submit Saturday, July 7th, 2018

Send resume with 2 references

Email: Director – Kytriena Payseno at payseno.bipolarity@gmail.com

Phone: 805-901-4130

JOB START DATE

July 26th, 2018

END DATE

November 17th, 2018

Website and more information click here

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Starting the 2nd week in August

Performances: 8 shows: Friday & Saturday nights: 7:30pm, October 26th- November 17th, 2018

One Thursday Industry Night on October 25th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The People’s Building

9995 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80012