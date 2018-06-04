Bipolarity is an independent production that is looking for a Lighting Designer/Board Op. This person will work with the director, choreographer, set designer, costume designer, and sound designer to create the lighting, atmosphere, and time of day for the production in response to the text, while keeping in mind issues of visibility, safety, and cost. The Lighting Designer will also work closely with the stage manager and show control programming (if show control systems are used in that production). The Lighting Designer will be required to create a light plot and perform a complete hang and focus in addition to their duties as board operator.

Note: In more professional environments, the light board operator is a highly specialized professional who is usually well versed in the intricacies of a wide variety of lighting instruments and control consoles, and able to easily program complex lighting cues involving multiple fixtures and other components.

The Lighting Designer /Board Op for Bipolarity will be expected to attend all shows, paper tech and tech rehearsals. The show will also have projections.

COMPENSATION

Lighting Designer/Board Op will receive a non-union stipend of $500

TO APPLY – deadline to submit Sunday, July 15th, 2018

Send resume with 2 references

Email: Director – Kytriena Payseno at payseno.bipolarity@gmail.com

Phone: 805-901-4130

JOB START DATE

October 12th, 2018 (there will be a production meeting in July)

END DATE

November 17th, 2018

Website and more information click here

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Starting the 2nd week in August

Performances: 8 shows: Friday & Saturday nights: 7:30pm, October 26th- November 17th, 2018

One Thursday Industry Night on October 25th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The People’s Building

9995 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80012