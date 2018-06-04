Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(deadline July 15th) Sound Board Op / Bipolarity (a Rap Musical) – an Independent Production

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


Bipolarity is an independent production that is looking for a Sound Board Op. The sound board operator is responsible for knowing how to use each piece of sound equipment involved in the production. He/she must be able to create and maintain clear cue sheets. There can be complicated sound effects, which require quick thinking and hand/eye coordination. The sound board op attends all technical rehearsals and performances. They will be using wireless mic and god mics.

COMPENSATION
Sound Board Op will receive a non-union stipend of $400

TO APPLY – deadline to submit Sunday, July 15th, 2018
Send resume with 2 references
Email: Director – Kytriena Payseno at payseno.bipolarity@gmail.com
Phone: 805-901-4130

JOB START DATE
October 12th, 2018 (there will be a production meeting in July)
END DATE
November 17th, 2018

Website and more information click here

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Starting the 2nd week in August
Performances: 8 shows: Friday & Saturday nights: 7:30pm, October 26th- November 17th, 2018
One Thursday Industry Night on October 25th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
The People’s Building
9995 E. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80012


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado