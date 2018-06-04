Bipolarity is an independent production that is looking for a Sound Board Op. The sound board operator is responsible for knowing how to use each piece of sound equipment involved in the production. He/she must be able to create and maintain clear cue sheets. There can be complicated sound effects, which require quick thinking and hand/eye coordination. The sound board op attends all technical rehearsals and performances. They will be using wireless mic and god mics.

COMPENSATION

Sound Board Op will receive a non-union stipend of $400

TO APPLY – deadline to submit Sunday, July 15th, 2018

Send resume with 2 references

Email: Director – Kytriena Payseno at payseno.bipolarity@gmail.com

Phone: 805-901-4130

JOB START DATE

October 12th, 2018 (there will be a production meeting in July)

END DATE

November 17th, 2018

Website and more information click here

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Starting the 2nd week in August

Performances: 8 shows: Friday & Saturday nights: 7:30pm, October 26th- November 17th, 2018

One Thursday Industry Night on October 25th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The People’s Building

9995 E. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80012