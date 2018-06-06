BDT Stage is looking for Technical Director for the 2018-2019 Season.

Job description:

To work as a team with their Set Designer and Production Stage Manager/Production Manager to coordinate the build of all scenic elements of each production (they typically do 4 shows /year).

You will be the main builder of each set so great carpenter skills will be needed as well as welding, rigging, electrical. You and the set designer will be in charge of setting the schedule for the build and be responsible for setting and keeping deadlines. You will work closely with the Production Stage Manager with load in and load out of each show. People and time management skills are a must, as are a focus on safety.

Additional duties will be general building maintenance and repairs, or guide them on what is needed and call in the proper people. Their shop supports the BDT Academy so help with their scenic elements may be needed with additional compensation from BDTA.

The BDT shop also facilitates prop and set rental so assistance with that may be necessary.

You will work as three pronged team with the set designer and Production Manager.

COMPENSATION:

Salary commensurate with experience

TO APPLY:

Please call Michael Duran, Producing Artistic Director at 303-449-6000 ext. 120 for an interview.

You may also send a resume to mduran@bdtstage.com

BDT Stage

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

BDT Stage website

Job posted on 6-6-18