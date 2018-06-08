As The Upstart Crow prepares for our 39th season, we are in desperate need of suitable rehearsal space. We are asking you, our community, if you have an office or light industrial space that you can make available to us on week day evenings from 7 to 10 pm as a gift in kind donation, or know of a suitable community space that could be made available in exchange for an advertisement and sponsorship agreement.

Our needs are simple, but surprisingly difficult to meet in the modern Boulder real estate climate. We are looking for a space approximately 10′ by 15′ in size, or larger, with electricity and climate control and with access to free parking reasonably close by.

Many of you may be unaware that our founding members and longtime benefactors, Richard and Jo Bell, have been providing us with this essential space in their own home for the better part of a quarter century. However, while they wish to remain involved, they do not feel up to having their home be the central hub of theater activity that it has been for so many years.

If you have or know of someone who has a space that may be appropriate for our needs or have any questions about how the space would be respected and kept tidy, please contact me directly via email, phone or text message to discuss.

Thank you in advance for your vital help in our time of transition.

Sincerely,

Joe Illingworth

President

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company

president@theupstartcrow.org

303-578-5667