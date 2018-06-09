Denver Theatre Collective and Four Mile Historic Park are partnering to produce The Importance of Being Earnest set in the Old West. John Worthing has been using the persona, Earnest, for years to party and live wildly when he travels to the city. At home he is a perfect gentleman of society, and Earnest is his wicked younger brother. There’s only one problem, or rather, two. Gwendolen, John’s fiance, thinks his name is Earnest, while Cecily, his ward, is infatuated by his fictional brother. Now his best friend, Algernon, has decided to meet Cecily by visiting as Earnest. Everything is about to get very tangled.

The Importance of Being Earnest

by Oscar Wilde

This is Denver Theatre Collective’s premier production.

Directed by Morgan Schreiber

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, June 29th, 2018 from 6-9pm

Saturday, June 30th from 2-9pm

CALLBACKS

Tuesday, July 3rd from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Four Mile Historic Park

715 S. Forest Street

Denver, CO 80246

COMPENSATION

Stipend of $100 for participation

Equity members not considered

ROLES

Needed: 9 actors to fill 4 female and 7 male roles

John (Earnest) Worthing – Logical, organized, has a plan, a gentleman. Character is 29 years old.

Algernon Moncrieff – A Dandy, extravagant, witty, doesn’t plan. Early to mid 20s. Hon.

Gwendolen Fairfax – Intelligent, witty, quick to change her mind and justify it. Early to mid 20s.

Lady Bracknell – Intelligent, dominant, strict. Mid 40s to late 50s.

Lane (Manservant)/Merriman (Butler)/Moulton (Gardner)/Mr. Gribsby(Solicitor) – Lane: Dry humor, throws shade at Algernon, confident. Merriman: Proper, stiff, polite. Moulton: Lower class, uneducated, pleasant. Mr. Gribsby: Uncomfortable, respectful, just wants to get the job done.

Cecily Cardew – Fresh, clever, proper, naive. Character is about 17 years old.

Miss Prism (Governess) – Educated, strict, secretly a romantic. 30s+

Rev. Canon Chasuble – Clever, of the Church, warm hearted. 35+

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: start late July

Performances:

Friday, August 17th at 6:30pm

Saturday, August 18th at 6:30pm

Sunday, August 19th at 5:30pm

Monday, August 20th (Student Matinee) at 1pm

Tuesday, August 21st (Student Matinee) at 1pm

Tuesday, August 21st – Industry Night at 6:30pm

Thursday, August 23rd at 6:30pm

Friday, August 24th at 6:30pm

Saturday, August 25th at 6:30pm

BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: 1 Period appropriate comedic monologue – be ready for a cold read

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME CLICK HERE

Denver Theatre Collective is an equal opportunity employer. All are welcome to audition.

QUESTIONS

Email: Morgan@denvertheatrecollective.com

Website for Denver Theatre Collective

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Four Mile Historic Park

715 S. Forest Street

Denver, CO 80246

Website for Four Mile Historic Park