Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(June 13th) Oh My God / Theatre Or

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


Oh My God is about God going to therapy.

Oh My God
by Anat Gov
Presented by Theatre Or

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 from 7-10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Colorado Free University Ballroom
7653 E. 1st Place
Denver, CO 80230

ROLES
1 Male: late teens – to late 20’s
NOTE: Needed two different casts

BRING / PREPARE
One minute dramatic monologue. There will also be some non-verbal acting guided by the director.

COMPENSATION
This is a PAID role

ADDITIONAL INFO
The role will be doublecast as there are some possible bookings for the show elsewhere in the state

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Actors will not need to be at all rehearsals (which begin late July/early August) or necessarily be in every performance.
Performances: September 15th and October 28th, 2018 in Denver and Boulder

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Mizel Arts and Culture Center and at other Denver venues and in Boulder

AUDITION APPOINTMENT or FOR MORE INFO
Email: Producer, Diane Gilboa at theatreor@mindspring.com
Phone: 303-801-5122

TheatreOr Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado