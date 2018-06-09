Oh My God is about God going to therapy.

Oh My God

by Anat Gov

Presented by Theatre Or

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 from 7-10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Colorado Free University Ballroom

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

ROLES

1 Male: late teens – to late 20’s

NOTE: Needed two different casts

BRING / PREPARE

One minute dramatic monologue. There will also be some non-verbal acting guided by the director.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID role

ADDITIONAL INFO

The role will be doublecast as there are some possible bookings for the show elsewhere in the state

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Actors will not need to be at all rehearsals (which begin late July/early August) or necessarily be in every performance.

Performances: September 15th and October 28th, 2018 in Denver and Boulder

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center and at other Denver venues and in Boulder

AUDITION APPOINTMENT or FOR MORE INFO

Email: Producer, Diane Gilboa at theatreor@mindspring.com

Phone: 303-801-5122

TheatreOr Website

