During Christmas of 1183, Eleanor of Aquitaine has been temporarily pardoned by her husband, King Henry II, who had her imprisoned years before for her many attempts to overthrow him. With her fleeting freedom, Eleanor quickly manipulates her three sons, John, Geoffrey, and Richard, into scheming against one another for the throne. Along with Princess Alais and her brother, King Philip of France, The Lion in Winter portrays an articulate, witty, and dark comic view of the medieval (and perhaps modern) dysfunctional family.

The Lion in Winter

by James Goldman

presented by The Upstart Crow Theatre Company

Directed by Kristy E. Pike

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 at 7:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

BDT Stage

5501 Arapahoe Ave.

Boulder, CO 80303

COMPENSATION

All actors are paid a small stipend

Plus proceeds from opening Thursday’s Actor’s Benefit Night

ROLES

Needed: 2 female, 5 male*

HENRY II, KING OF ENGLAND (male, 50’s): In his time, at fifty, men were either old or dead. Yet Henry is still very nearly as he ever was. His manipulations of family and others are spontaneous and emotional as opposed to the well-thought out stratagems of Eleanor, and the cold, calculating machinations of Geoffrey. This leaves his character being somewhat likeable, despite his many shortcomings. And his emotional connections to Eleanor are stronger than he knows.

ELEANOR OF AQUITAINE (female, 50-60’s): Eleanor is the wife of Henry and a beautiful woman of great temperament, authority and presence. She has been a queen for nearly 46 years and is thoroughly capable of holding her own in a man’s world. She schemes against Henry and intensely loves him at the same time. She has contempt for the children (although her favorite is Richard), but is not willing to see them harmed by Henry.

JOHN (male, 15-17): He is the youngest son of Henry and Eleanor, sulky and sullen, and many in the play describe him as a spoiled brat. He is Henry’s favorite, but also the weakest. He constantly vacillates throughout the play – usually not out of cleverness, but out of fear. He is easily tricked and manipulated by Geoffrey.

GEOFFREY (male, 20’s): He is a son of Henry and Eleanor, and a man of energy and action. He is the “brains” of the family. Geoffrey is portrayed as coldly scheming with no personal warmth. His view of himself is of one who yearned greatly for the love of his parents while receiving none.

RICHARD THE LIONHEART (male, 20’s): The eldest son of Henry and Eleanor, he is handsome, graceful and impressive. He has been a famous soldier since his middle teens. War is his profession and he is good at it; he is easily the strongest and toughest of the three princes. He has a very problematic love/hate relationship with his mother. He has secrets from her, as well as from everyone else.

ALAIS CAPET (female, 20’s): She is beautiful and in love with Henry. Because she seems innocent, everyone underestimates her intellect, power, and ultimate ruthlessness.

PHILIP CAPET, KING OF FRANCE (male, 16-18): He has been King of France for three years. He is not initially as accomplished as Henry in manipulating people, but acquires greater skills at this by keenly observing what happens around him.

*All ethnicities welcome.

REHEARSALS/PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Mondays – Fridays, beginning July 9th, 7:30—10 PM, Location TBD

Performances: Thursdays — Sundays, August 16th–26th, 2018, 7:30 PM, 2 PM Sunday Matinees

BRING/PREPARE

Bring: Resume

Prepare: One minute monologue in the same style, does not need to be memorized. Anything from the play is welcome. Be prepared for cold readings from the script. Casting will most likely take place the night of.

QUESTIONS

Kristy Pike by Email or Text (No phone calls please)

auditions@theupstartcrow.org

813-298-9896

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut St.

Boulder, CO 80302