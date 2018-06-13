Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Stage Manager and Costume Designer / Denver Theatre Collective

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


Stage Manager
Denver Theatre Collective is looking for a Stage Manager for its premier production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Stage Manager will be responsible for scheduling rehearsals/meetings, co-running rehearsals, running performances for The Importance of Being Earnest, relaying information to cast/crew, recording blocking and other script notes, among other duties. Performance dates are August 16-21 and 23-25, 2018. Please submit your resume or applicable experience. Marketing experience is a plus.
Stipend $200
Costume Designer
Denver Theatre Collective is looking for a Costume Designer for its premier production of The Importance of Being Earnest. You will be responsible for altering/producing costumes for The Importance of Being Earnest. Performance dates are August 16-21 and 23-25, 2018. Please submit your resume or applicable experience. Any additional material relating to previous costuming experience is a plus.
Stipend $200
(The rest of the info is the same for both positions.)
Apply with applicable experience at www.facebook.com/denvertheatrecollective or send resume to Morgan@denvertheatrecollective.com
Rehearsals start late July
Performances: 
Friday, August 17th at 6:30pm
Saturday, August 18th at 6:30pm
Sunday, August 19th at 5:30pm
Monday, August 20th (Student Matinee) at 1pm
Tuesday, August 21st (Student Matinee) at 1pm
Tuesday, August 21st – Industry Night at 6:30pm
Thursday, August 23rd at 6:30pm
Friday, August 24th at 6:30pm
Saturday, August 25th at 6:30pm
PERFORMANCE VENUE
Four Mile Historic Park

