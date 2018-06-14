Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(June 23rd) Honor Killing / Athena Project

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


Honor Killing: Allisyn is an American journalist traveling to Pakistan to report on a local woman who was stoned by her family in a honor killing. When she is refused entrance to the country she must conduct her reporting from a Dubai hotel room sending in fellow reporter Ben Adams to do the groundwork. Through text messages, skype calls, and emailing we learn the story behind the murdered Simara and also the history and relationships that Allisyn has shared with the other characters.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 from 10am – 1pm

CALLBACKS
Tuesday/Wednesday – June 26th/27th from 6:30-9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC)
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246

COMPENSATION
Yes – roles are paid
No union members considered

ROLES
Seeking 30-40 yr females, Caucasian Seeking 35-55 yr male, Pakistani or Middle Eastern Seeking 30-40 yr male, Caucasian Seeking 30-40 yr female, Pakistani or Middle Eastern Seeking 50-65 yr male, all ethnicities
Note: Some doubling of parts may occur

BRING / PREPARE
2 Headshots, 2 Resumes
1 one-minute comedic monologue and 1 one minute dramatic monologue

MORE AUDITION INFORMATION
Contact: cwoolley@athenaprojectarts.org

PERFORMANCES
September 8th – 30th, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 2pm
One Thursday at 8pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Elaine Wolf Theatre at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC)
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246

Athena Project website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado