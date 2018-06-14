Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJun15Fri2018all-day A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and ...A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and ...Jun 15 all-dayA Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a knock-‘em-dead, uproarious hit and was the most-nominated show of the 2014 Broadway season. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an[...]all-day Monty Python’s Spamalot / Brecke...Monty Python’s Spamalot / Brecke...Jun 15 all-dayInspired by the classic comedy film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Spamalot is musical comedy gold that sold out its original Breckenridge Backstage Theatre engagement in 2014. Monty Python’s Spamalot Book and Lyrics by[...]all-day Rock of Ages / Lake Dillon Theat...Rock of Ages / Lake Dillon Theat...Jun 15 all-day1980s Hollywood meant big hair, big real estate, and big dreams. Busboy Drew longs for a break in the music business. Small-town girl Sherri aspires to be an actress. With hits from Styx, Journey, Bon[...]all-day The Secret Garden / Performance ...The Secret Garden / Performance ...Jun 15 all-dayOrphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children[...]all-day Things That Go Bump in the Night...Things That Go Bump in the Night...Jun 15 all-dayThings That Go Bump In The Night. Gather around the campfire for stories of ghoulies and ghosties and things that go bump in the night… Presented at Colorado ACT Theatre by Youth Performers Performances: Friday,[...]