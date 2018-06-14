Honor Killing: Allisyn is an American journalist traveling to Pakistan to report on a local woman who was stoned by her family in a honor killing. When she is refused entrance to the country she must conduct her reporting from a Dubai hotel room sending in fellow reporter Ben Adams to do the groundwork. Through text messages, skype calls, and emailing we learn the story behind the murdered Simara and also the history and relationships that Allisyn has shared with the other characters.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 from 10am – 1pm

CALLBACKS

Tuesday/Wednesday – June 26th/27th from 6:30-9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC)

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

COMPENSATION

Yes – roles are paid

No union members considered

ROLES

Seeking 30-40 yr females, Caucasian Seeking 35-55 yr male, Pakistani or Middle Eastern Seeking 30-40 yr male, Caucasian Seeking 30-40 yr female, Pakistani or Middle Eastern Seeking 50-65 yr male, all ethnicities

Note: Some doubling of parts may occur

BRING / PREPARE

2 Headshots, 2 Resumes

1 one-minute comedic monologue and 1 one minute dramatic monologue

MORE AUDITION INFORMATION

Contact: cwoolley@athenaprojectarts.org

PERFORMANCES

September 8th – 30th, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm

One Thursday at 8pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Athena Project website