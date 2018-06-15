Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(June 24th) Shock and Awe Sketch Show / Shock and Awe

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


We are not your grandmother’s sketch show–unless your grandmother is especially odd. Our style leans toward the dark and the absurd and not especially political or topical (not because we’re afraid of it, but because we already have a lot going on in the sketches). Our influences are broad, but think less like SNL and more like Mr Show. Think less like All That and more like Wonder Showzen. Less Carol Burnett and more Firesign Theater. Imagine something less like the average street performer and more like a dead mime with magical unicorn powers.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, June 24th, 2018 from 9am – 11am

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Voodoo Comedy Playhouse
1260 22nd St.
Denver, CO 80205

ROLES
Looking for absurd thinkers who will contribute, can take and give criticism, and are great performers. What’s expected of Shock and Awe team members? If selected, you will be expected to come to 905% of rehearsals (Sunday mornings at the Voodoo from 9-11:30), 100% of shows (Sat 7/21, Sat 8/25, Sat 9/22 7-8pm), write sketches (no previous sketch writing is required, just a good attitude), workshop those sketches (which may require complete rewrites and maybe crying because your favorite line went away), and participate in our highly collaborative rewriting process. We will also be attempting to develop a significant online presence, so your image might appear on youtube or instagram or something like that. Any technical experience you can bring (photoshoppy stuff, animationy stuff, soundy stuff, musicy stuff, etc.), will be appreciated and probably utilized. If you don’t have any technical skills, technical skills might get taught at you.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot, Resume, Sketch or song writing sample
Prepare: A comedy writing sample. Don’t stress about it. We mostly just want to see that you will write. We’re not so hung up on the idea that you write some sort of genius material.

Questions?
email: suecreer14@gmail.com

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES
Saturdays: July 21st, August 25th, and September 21st, 2018

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Voodoo Comedy Playhouse
1260 22nd Street
Denver, CO 80205
Venue phone: 303-578-0079
Venue website


