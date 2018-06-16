Thunder River Theatre Company (TRTC), a not-for-profit theatre company currently celebrating 23 years of inspired theatre and innovative artistry, is located in the heart of beautiful Carbondale and the Carbondale Creative District. Executive Artistic Director, Corey Simpson, will direct the theatre’s 2018-2019 Season opener, Equus, Peter Shaffer’s gripping drama which was awarded Best Play from the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards.

Equus: Dr. Martin Dysart, a psychiatrist, is confronted with Alan Strang, a teenage boy who has violently blinded six horses. What unfolds is a psychological puzzle that leads Dysart to explore his own personal struggle to find balance between repression and passion, abnormal and human.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday and Monday, June 24th and 25th, 2018 from 6:30-9pm

CALLBACKS: TBD

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Thunder River Theatre Company

67 Promenade

Carbondale, CO 81623

AVAILABLE ROLES

Martin Dysart – a psychiatrist

Alan Strang – a disturbed boy – male, young 20’s

COMPENSATION

All positions at TRTC are PAID.

Union members will not be considered.

Guest artists from outside of the Roaring Fork Valley will also receive private or shared housing (TBD depending on availability) within close driving distance of the theatre.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and resume. Calendar of any conflict dates August 20th – October 14th, 2018

Prepare: Two contrasting contemporary monologues (comedy/drama) of under 3 minutes combined.

TO REQUEST AUDITION TIME

Email: murray.johnson7@gmail.com

QUESTIONS

970-963-8200

PERFORMANCE DATES

September 27th – October 13th, 2018

Thursday, September 27th at 7:30pm (preview)

Friday, September 28th at 7:30pm (opening)

Saturday, September 29th at 7:30pm

Friday, October 5th at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 6th at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 7th at 2pm (matinee)

Thursday, October 11th at 7:30pm

Friday, October 12th at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 13th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Thunder River Theatre Company

67 Promenade

Carbondale, CO 81613

Thunder River Theatre Company website