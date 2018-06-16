Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(June 24th & 25th) Equus / Thunder River Theatre Company in Carbondale

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jun 2018


Thunder River Theatre Company (TRTC), a not-for-profit theatre company currently celebrating 23 years of inspired theatre and innovative artistry, is located in the heart of beautiful Carbondale and the Carbondale Creative District. Executive Artistic Director, Corey Simpson, will direct the theatre’s 2018-2019 Season opener, Equus, Peter Shaffer’s gripping drama which was awarded Best Play from the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards.
Equus: Dr. Martin Dysart, a psychiatrist, is confronted with Alan Strang, a teenage boy who has violently blinded six horses. What unfolds is a psychological puzzle that leads Dysart to explore his own personal struggle to find balance between repression and passion, abnormal and human.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday and Monday, June 24th and 25th, 2018 from 6:30-9pm
CALLBACKS: TBD

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, CO 81623

AVAILABLE ROLES
Martin Dysart – a psychiatrist
Alan Strang – a disturbed boy – male, young 20’s

COMPENSATION
All positions at TRTC are PAID.
Union members will not be considered.
Guest artists from outside of the Roaring Fork Valley will also receive private or shared housing (TBD depending on availability) within close driving distance of the theatre.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and resume. Calendar of any conflict dates August 20th – October 14th, 2018
Prepare: Two contrasting contemporary monologues (comedy/drama) of under 3 minutes combined.

TO REQUEST AUDITION TIME
Email: murray.johnson7@gmail.com

QUESTIONS
970-963-8200

PERFORMANCE DATES
September 27th – October 13th, 2018
Thursday, September 27th at 7:30pm (preview)
Friday, September 28th at 7:30pm (opening)
Saturday, September 29th at 7:30pm
Friday, October 5th at 7:30pm
Saturday, October 6th at 7:30pm
Sunday, October 7th at 2pm (matinee)
Thursday, October 11th at 7:30pm
Friday, October 12th at 7:30pm
Saturday, October 13th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, CO 81613

Thunder River Theatre Company website


