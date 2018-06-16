Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJun16Sat2018all-day 5th Annual Celebrate African-Ame...5th Annual Celebrate African-Ame...Jun 16 all-dayThe 5th Annual Celebrate African-American Theatre Day is a celebration and recognition of African-American Theater and its contribution to Denver and Colorado’s cultural landscape. FREE Food and entertainment! Music! Poetry! Drama! And More! Learn about[...]all-day Pride and Prejudice and other Ja...Pride and Prejudice and other Ja...Jun 16 all-dayPride and Prejudice and other Jane Austen Classics Performance: Famous scenes from Emma, Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice are selected and staged in this exploration of the romantic and witty world of Jane[...]Jun22Fri2018all-day Elizabeth Rex / Lost and Found P...Elizabeth Rex / Lost and Found P...Jun 22 all-dayWhat makes a man a man and a woman a woman? On the eve of her former lover’s execution, Queen Elizabeth I visits Shakespeare and his company. When she meets Ned, Shakespeare’s brilliant performer of[...]all-day Hot Night in the Old Town: Class...Hot Night in the Old Town: Class...Jun 22 all-dayOnce upon a time, Cripple Creek was the definition of the rough-and- tumble Wild West! Travel back to 1896 when 9494 was full of mischief, madams, and miners. Boo the villain, cheer the heroine, and[...]all-day Our Teacher’s a Troll / Breckenr...Our Teacher’s a Troll / Breckenr...Jun 22 all-dayOur Teacher’s a Troll is a funny, clever, and thrilling show about triumph over adversity. Our Teacher’s a Troll Written by Dennis Kelly Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Children’s Theatre Directed by Christopher Willard June 22nd[...]