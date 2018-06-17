Murder at the Railroad is a classic “who Dun it” set in 1880 at a Railroad station where “Lucky” James Dandy, Silver mine tycoon just married the famous Italian opera star (and prima donna) Elenora Serenelli. But marital bliss is not in their future for very shortly after a grand sendoff at the platform, they are found dead in their private railway car. Who did it and why? Could it be a jealous Best Man, Jax McCree? The shy servant maid, Maria? The drunk cowboy, One-eyed Pete? The intrepid reporter, Foster Bennet? A mysterious fortune teller foretold the couple of the danger ahead, but no one took heed – now she works to help Sheriff Belcher catch the true murderer while the station is on lock down.

Murder at the Railroad is an outside theatrical production where the audience is immersed with the actors and are able to react as the action unfolds. Audience members are given a name and occupation and may be called upon as witnesses or suspects.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 by appointment only – from 12noon – 5pm

CALLBACKS on Sunday, June 24th from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Upstairs at 1120 Washington Avenue

Suite 200

Golden, CO 80401

COMPENSATION

All Roles are PAID

PREPARE

Prepare one 2 minute monologue

REHEARSALS

Begin Thursday, June 28th at 7pm, and will follow Monday-Thursday (with the exception of July 3 & 4) 7-9:30 till opening on the 27th.

PERFORMANCES

9 Performances running July 27th – August 25th, 2018 — Friday and Saturday nights 6:30-9pm

PLEASE NOTE

This is an outside interactive production happening at The Colorado Railroad Museum set in 1880 – Wild West, Golden. Scenes will take place both inside railcars and out in the railyard. Your audience will be walking around the scenes, so improv skills will be very useful.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS

Email: suzanner@madameztravelingmysteryshow.com

Call: 303-216-0877

VENUE

Colorado Railroad Museum

17155 W. 44th Avenue

Golder, CO 80403

Madame Z Traveling Mystery Show website