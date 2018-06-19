An American Teen Story will give teens a platform to express the pressures that arise in this new age of technology. Teens and young adults involved will have the chance to speak and act out truthfully about the challenges teens face day-to-day and how they can be supported.

Presented by Urban League of Professionals and Strive Fashion and Talent Productions.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, July 7th from 1pm – 5pm

Sunday, July 8th from 2pm – 6pm

Wednesday, July 11th from 4pm – 8pm

Friday, July 13th from 2pm – 7pm

CALLBACKS

By invitation only – times to be announced: between July 16th – 20th

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Koelbel Library

5955 S. Holly Street

Centennial, CO 80121

BRING / PREPARE

Producers will provide a short script via email. You are asked to bring the script with you to the audition. Please dress in clothing synonymous to what most teens wear today.

Be prepared to read from the script.

ROLES – Many roles of all types are available

A majority of roles will be for teens, but also casting adults and children.

COMPENSATION

Non- paid participation

PLEASE RSVP FOR AN AUDITION VIA FACEBOOK – CLICK HERE

or contact Chanel Butler at info@lifedesignsbychanel.com

PERFORMANCES

Sunday, October 21st, 2018 (live performance)

There will be an additional Friday, Saturday or Sunday matinee and evening performance.