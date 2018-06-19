Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



A Night at the Theatre: An American Teen Story / Denver Urban League of Professionals

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


An American Teen Story will give teens a platform to express the pressures that arise in this new age of technology. Teens and young adults involved will have the chance to speak and act out truthfully about the challenges teens face day-to-day and how they can be supported.
Presented by Urban League of Professionals and Strive Fashion and Talent Productions.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, July 7th from 1pm – 5pm
Sunday, July 8th from 2pm – 6pm
Wednesday, July 11th from 4pm – 8pm
Friday, July 13th from 2pm – 7pm

CALLBACKS
By invitation only – times to be announced: between July 16th – 20th

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Koelbel Library
5955 S. Holly Street
Centennial, CO 80121

BRING / PREPARE
Producers will provide a short script via email. You are asked to bring the script with you to the audition. Please dress in clothing synonymous to what most teens wear today.
Be prepared to read from the script.

ROLES – Many roles of all types are available
A majority of roles will be for teens, but also casting adults and children.

COMPENSATION
Non- paid participation

PLEASE RSVP FOR AN AUDITION VIA FACEBOOKCLICK HERE
or contact Chanel Butler at info@lifedesignsbychanel.com

PERFORMANCES
Sunday, October 21st, 2018 (live performance)
There will be an additional Friday, Saturday or Sunday matinee and evening performance.


