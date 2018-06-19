ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time. Come and enjoy one of our free community classes! Participants are lead through warm-ups, games, and other theatrical exercises meant to promote team-building, community bonding, and general community engagement.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, July 14th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm

Meet the FPTC staff, learn from professional theatre artists, and enjoy a workshop full of fun, friends, and theatre.

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

THIS WORKSHOP IS FREE!

