Acting Out JR! – Free Youth Workshop / The Five Points Theatre Club – (July 14th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time. Come and enjoy one of our free community classes! Participants are lead through warm-ups, games, and other theatrical exercises meant to promote team-building, community bonding, and general community engagement.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Saturday, July 14th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm
Meet the FPTC staff, learn from professional theatre artists, and enjoy a workshop full of fun, friends, and theatre.

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
Mercury Cafe
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

THIS WORKSHOP IS FREE!

The Five Points Theatre Club website


In partnership with SCFD of Colorado