ACTING OUT! is a family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult. All ages are welcome to this event, but theatre exercises including character development, memorization, and improvisation may be best suited for our older students. Come and enjoy one of their free community classes. Participants are lead through warm-ups, games, and other theatrical exercises meant to promote team-building, community bonding, and general community engagement.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, July 14th, 2018 from 12:30pm – 2pm

A FREE Workshop presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

The Five Points Theatre Club website