(deadline June 29th) Box Office Manager / Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


BOX OFFICE MANAGER
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Provide direct daily, management, supervision, training and direction of staff. • Responsible for day-to-day operations within the box office including work assignments, communication of information regarding ticketing, sales goals, shows, pricing, discounts, and information from other departments. • Responsible for communication and adherence of Box Office and DCPA policies within the department. • Manage night-of-show windows, communicate with venue house staff, address immediate show problems and concerns, reconcile, prepare, and sign-off on pre-settlement box office statements • Respond to patron ticketing needs or issues. • Responsible for the training process for new Box Office agents. • Ability to respond quickly, positively, professionally and confidently within a very busy and high paced environment.

REQUIRED / PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor’s degree preferred. Two years previous box office or call center experience preferred. Previous management/leadership experience of similar size and scope to the DCPA Box Office staff. Strong computer skills and expert knowledge in Microsoft products required; working knowledge of SharePoint and AudienceView ticketing system or similar ticketing system preferred. Strong customer service and sales background required. Must have a flexible schedule and be available to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

COMPENSATION
This is a PAID, permanent full-time position with benefits

DEADLINE TO APPLY
June 29th, 2018

No phone calls

LOCATION
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1101 13th Street (Speer and Arapahoe)
Denver, CO 80204

