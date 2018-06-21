BOX OFFICE MANAGER

JOB DESCRIPTION

• Provide direct daily, management, supervision, training and direction of staff. • Responsible for day-to-day operations within the box office including work assignments, communication of information regarding ticketing, sales goals, shows, pricing, discounts, and information from other departments. • Responsible for communication and adherence of Box Office and DCPA policies within the department. • Manage night-of-show windows, communicate with venue house staff, address immediate show problems and concerns, reconcile, prepare, and sign-off on pre-settlement box office statements • Respond to patron ticketing needs or issues. • Responsible for the training process for new Box Office agents. • Ability to respond quickly, positively, professionally and confidently within a very busy and high paced environment.

REQUIRED / PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree preferred. Two years previous box office or call center experience preferred. Previous management/leadership experience of similar size and scope to the DCPA Box Office staff. Strong computer skills and expert knowledge in Microsoft products required; working knowledge of SharePoint and AudienceView ticketing system or similar ticketing system preferred. Strong customer service and sales background required. Must have a flexible schedule and be available to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID, permanent full-time position with benefits

DEADLINE TO APPLY

June 29th, 2018

No phone calls

LOCATION

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th Street (Speer and Arapahoe)

Denver, CO 80204

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts website