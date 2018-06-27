A Piece of My Heart

This is a powerful, true drama of six women who went to Vietnam: five nurses and a country western singer booked to entertain the troops. The play portrays each woman before, during and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington.

A Piece of My Heart

by Shirley Lauro

Presented by Broomfield Community Players

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, July 9th, 2018 from 6-9pm

Tuesday, July 10th from 6-9pm

CALLBACKS

Saturday, July 14th from 6:30-9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Brunner Farmhouse

640 Main Street

Broomfield, CO 80020

ROLES

This play is an ensemble piece with 6 female principals and a physically active group of actors playing a variety of roles. This play spans 20 years.

Martha – Character age 22-42: Strong, self-composed, self-disciplined, Army “brat”, wants to serve to protect “our men”.

Mary Jo – Character age 17–37: MUST PLAY GUITAR AND SING (Please be prepared to do so at auditions.) Lead singer of an all-girl band, outgoing, bubbly, Texan who can’t wait to entertain “our boys”.

Sissy – Character age 20–40: Sweet, feminine, fun-loving, became a nurse because she didn’t know what else to do. Believes she can save the world.

Whitney – Character age 21–41: Contained, aristocratic, Vassar graduate. Two weeks training with the Red Cross; this will be her “year of service”.

LeeAnn – Character age 20–40: Asian, strong, tough, determined, an urban hippie. Hopes to pay for her last year of nursing school and wants to serve in Hawaii.

Steele – Character age 35–55: Career military, intelligent, pragmatic. Believes there are lies about Vietnam and wants to use her Strategic Intelligence background to save lives.

ENSEMBLE – Male and female, play a variety of characters ages 20–50.

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume (if you don’t have, you will fill out a form at auditions and they will take your photo)

Prepare: 1 one-minute dramatic monologue

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals will begin August 6, 2018 and run four nights per week (Monday through Thursday) from 7-9pm.

Performances: September 28th, 29th, 30th, 2018 at the Broomfield Auditorium

QUESTIONS AND/OR TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: Jo Ramsey at jramsey1173@gmail.com

Broomfield Community Players Facebook page – Click Here