The Venue Theatre in Conifer, Colorado is looking for a part time Technical Director for the 2018/2019 season.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Technical Director (TD) will coordinate the build of all sets and scenic elements for each production using volunteers of the Venue Theatre. They will also be responsible for implementing the lighting design for each production (typically 5 in a year). Carpenter skills are a must and electrical knowledge is desired. The TD will work closely with the Artistic Director and at times with the Executive Director, setting the schedule for the build and other production elements and keeping deadlines. A comprehensive job description can be provided upon request.

COMPENSATION

This is a part-time position at present. Salary is commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY

Please email a resume and a request for an interview to Nelson Conway, Artistic Director, at nelsonconway58@gmail.com.

VENUE

The Venue Theatre

27132 Main Street

Conifer CO 80433

Venue Theatre website

Posted on 6-22-18