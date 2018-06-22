Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring a Part-time Technical Director / Venue Theatre in Conifer

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


The Venue Theatre in Conifer, Colorado is looking for a part time Technical Director for the 2018/2019 season.

JOB DESCRIPTION
The Technical Director (TD) will coordinate the build of all sets and scenic elements for each production using volunteers of the Venue Theatre. They will also be responsible for implementing the lighting design for each production (typically 5 in a year). Carpenter skills are a must and electrical knowledge is desired. The TD will work closely with the Artistic Director and at times with the Executive Director, setting the schedule for the build and other production elements and keeping deadlines. A comprehensive job description can be provided upon request.

COMPENSATION
This is a part-time position at present. Salary is commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY
Please email a resume and a request for an interview to Nelson Conway, Artistic Director, at nelsonconway58@gmail.com.

VENUE
The Venue Theatre
27132 Main Street
Conifer CO 80433

Venue Theatre website

Posted on 6-22-18


