“When Helen’s lesbian partner of twenty years dies unexpectedly in minor surgery, Helen and her daughter want answers. Confused by the hospital’s silence around the death, they bring a lawsuit against the doctors. Now Dr. Becca Neal must confront her feelings about losing her patient while she juggles the demands of a lawsuit. Love Alone tracks the fallout in both the patient’s and the doctor’s homes, as both households navigate uncharted waters of anger, humor, and longing. This powerful story of how we grieve and how we heal speaks to an essential truth: We will all be patients one day.”

Love Alone

by Deborah Salem Smith

Presented by the Firehouse Theatre Company

Directed by Clint Heyn

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, July 28th, 2018 from 12noon – 5pm

CALLBACKS

Sunday, July 29th from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

John Hand Theatre

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

ROLES

Colorblind casting – all races and ethnicities considered for all roles.

HELEN WARREN: 40s-50s, a realtor

CLEMENTINE: Early 20s, Helen’s daughter, the lead singer and guitarist of One-Armed Edna, a rock band (*guitar playing ability is preferred but not required*).

DR. BECCA NEAL: late 20s-early 30s, an anesthesiologist

J.P. WHITMAN: late 20s-early 30s, Becca’s husband

MR. RUSH: late 50s-early 60s, a medical malpractice lawyer

DECEDENT SERVICES REP/NURSE/LAWYER: all to be played by one actress, any age

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: at least one copy of a headshot and acting resume

Prepare: one 1-2 minute contemporary monologue, either humorous or dramatic

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No union members considered

REHEARSALS

September 3rd – October 11th, 2018

Mondays – Thursdays from 7-10pm at the John Hand Theatre



PERFORMANCES

October 13th – November 10th, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Performance Venue: the John Hand Theatre

QUESTIONS?

Email: kev4250@gmail.com

