(July 28th) Love Alone / Firehouse Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


SHOW DESCRIPTION
“When Helen’s lesbian partner of twenty years dies unexpectedly in minor surgery, Helen and her daughter want answers. Confused by the hospital’s silence around the death, they bring a lawsuit against the doctors. Now Dr. Becca Neal must confront her feelings about losing her patient while she juggles the demands of a lawsuit. Love Alone tracks the fallout in both the patient’s and the doctor’s homes, as both households navigate uncharted waters of anger, humor, and longing. This powerful story of how we grieve and how we heal speaks to an essential truth: We will all be patients one day.”

Love Alone
by Deborah Salem Smith
Presented by the Firehouse Theatre Company
Directed by Clint Heyn

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, July 28th, 2018 from 12noon – 5pm

CALLBACKS
Sunday, July 29th from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
John Hand Theatre
7653 E. 1st Place
Denver, CO 80230

ROLES
Colorblind casting – all races and ethnicities considered for all roles.
HELEN WARREN: 40s-50s, a realtor
CLEMENTINE: Early 20s, Helen’s daughter, the lead singer and guitarist of One-Armed Edna, a rock band (*guitar playing ability is preferred but not required*).
DR. BECCA NEAL: late 20s-early 30s, an anesthesiologist
J.P. WHITMAN: late 20s-early 30s, Becca’s husband
MR. RUSH: late 50s-early 60s, a medical malpractice lawyer
DECEDENT SERVICES REP/NURSE/LAWYER: all to be played by one actress, any age

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: at least one copy of a headshot and acting resume
Prepare: one 1-2 minute contemporary monologue, either humorous or dramatic

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
No union members considered

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

REHEARSALS
September 3rd – October 11th, 2018
Mondays – Thursdays from 7-10pm at the John Hand Theatre

PERFORMANCES
October 13th – November 10th, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Performance Venue: the John Hand Theatre

QUESTIONS?
Email: kev4250@gmail.com

Firehouse Theatre Company website


