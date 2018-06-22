Casting for a staged reading of Stephen Nathan’s new play, The Dizziness of Freedom for Durango PlayFest in Durango, Colorado.

PERFORMANCE DATES

August 5th – 12th, 2018 in Durango

AUDITION INFO

Upload only one 60-90 second video monologue to Vimeo, YouTube and attach to an email.

Please include a high-quality resolution headshot and your resume.

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID

Equity union members welcome

ROLE

DAVID: Male, any ethnicity, around 30 years old. He is physically attractive, charming and well-groomed. He is a successful lawyer with an aggressive personality. David is in a romantic relationship with the lead woman, Annie. While his relationship with her has been manipulative and controlling, he now finds himself questioning, sometimes angrily, his own behavior in the relationship as well as its survival.

SEND AUDITION SUBMISSION TO

durangoplayfest@gmail.com

Subject line in email: “Audition – The Dizziness of Freedom”

DEADLINE – Friday, June 29th, 2018

Durango PlayFest website