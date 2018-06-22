SHOW DESCRIPTION

A Chorus Line is a musical centered on seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. The musical is set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. A Chorus Line provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the choreographer as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers.

A Chorus Line

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante

Presented by Parker Arts and Inspire Creative

Directed by Michael R. Duran

Music Direction by Tanner Kelly

Choreography by Liane Adamo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Thursday, July 12th, 2018 from 5-10pm

CALLBACKS

Saturday, July 14th from 10am-5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

PACE Center (in the Dance Studio)

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue

Parker, CO 80138

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume, and List of Conflicts. ALSO bring jazz shoes/character shoes, form-fitting dance attire (please be comfortable and professional), and a water bottle.

Prepare: 16-32 bars in the style of the role you prefer. Bring sheet music in the correct key, no tracks allowed. Be familiar with the show and music. Be prepared to sing and read from the script and the score. ALSO, prepare one 2-minute contemporary monologue, comedic or dramatic, in the style of the show.

COMPENSATION

Actors are paid a comparable stipend upon completion of the show

No Equity members considered

ROLES

WOMEN: Bebe Benzenheimer, Cassie Ferguson, Connie Wong, Diana Morales, Judy Turner, Kristine Urich, Maggie Winslow, Sheila Bryant, Val Clark

MEN: Zach Larry, Al Deluca, Bobby Mills, Don Kerr, Gregory Gardener, Mark Anthony, Mike Costa, Paul San Marco, Richie Walters

ENSEMBLE: Seeking 7 or more strong dancers

QUESTIONS?

Email the choreographer at: liane.adamo@gmail.com

REHEARSALS

First rehearsal: Monday, August 13th, 2018

6 week rehearsal schedule: August 13th – 31st and Sept. 1st – 21st

3 rehearsals set during the weekdays – 1 rehearsal set during the weekend (Saturday)

TECH WEEK: September 22nd – 27th, 2018 at the PACE Center

PERFORMANCES at the PACE Center

September 28th – 30th and October 5th – 7th and October 12th – 14th, 2018 (4 shows per weekend)

