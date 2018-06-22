Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(July 12th) A Chorus Line / Inspire Creative

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


SHOW DESCRIPTION
A Chorus Line is a musical centered on seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. The musical is set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. A Chorus Line provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the choreographer as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers.

A Chorus Line
Music by Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics by Edward Kleban
Book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante
Presented by Parker Arts and Inspire Creative
Directed by Michael R. Duran
Music Direction by Tanner Kelly
Choreography by Liane Adamo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Thursday, July 12th, 2018 from 5-10pm

CALLBACKS
Saturday, July 14th from 10am-5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
PACE Center (in the Dance Studio)
20000 Pikes Peak Avenue
Parker, CO 80138

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume, and List of Conflicts. ALSO bring jazz shoes/character shoes, form-fitting dance attire (please be comfortable and professional), and a water bottle.
Prepare: 16-32 bars in the style of the role you prefer. Bring sheet music in the correct key, no tracks allowed. Be familiar with the show and music. Be prepared to sing and read from the script and the score. ALSO, prepare one 2-minute contemporary monologue, comedic or dramatic, in the style of the show.

COMPENSATION
Actors are paid a comparable stipend upon completion of the show
No Equity members considered

ROLES
See Full Character Descriptions on Audition Sign Up Page – CLICK HERE
WOMEN: Bebe Benzenheimer, Cassie Ferguson, Connie Wong, Diana Morales, Judy Turner, Kristine Urich, Maggie Winslow, Sheila Bryant, Val Clark
MEN: Zach Larry, Al Deluca, Bobby Mills, Don Kerr, Gregory Gardener, Mark Anthony, Mike Costa, Paul San Marco, Richie Walters
ENSEMBLE: Seeking 7 or more strong dancers

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
Email the choreographer at: liane.adamo@gmail.com

REHEARSALS
First rehearsal: Monday, August 13th, 2018
6 week rehearsal schedule: August 13th – 31st and Sept. 1st – 21st
3 rehearsals set during the weekdays – 1 rehearsal set during the weekend (Saturday)
TECH WEEK: September 22nd – 27th, 2018 at the PACE Center

PERFORMANCES at the PACE Center
September 28th – 30th and October 5th – 7th and October 12th – 14th, 2018 (4 shows per weekend)

Inspire Creative website


