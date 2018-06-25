Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 4th) Aloha, Postcards from Polynesia / The BiTSY Stage

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Jun 2018 / 0 Comment


NOTE: from your website manager at CTG – we’ve heard that recently people are signing up for auditions and not showing up. Please – if you use this website as your connection for auditions – please be kind – if you can’t make it, cancel your audition with the theatre company. Thank you. I know they would appreciate your courtesy.

Aloha, Postcards from Polynesia is the final show of The BiTSY Stage’s 2018 season. The show is an original adaptation.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, August 4th, 2018 (by appointment)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The BiTSY Stage
1137 South Huron Street
Denver, CO 80223

ROLES
Seeking actors who can dance and act.

COMPENSATION
All roles are PAID.
$75 per week during rehearsals / $50 per performance
No Equity members considered.

BRING/PREPARE
No monologue required.
You will be asked to cold-read sides and do some improv and movement with fellow actors.
No need to prepare a song, but the music director will do some vocal chants with the group.
Please be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: September 6th – October 11th, 2018
Performances: October 12th – November 18th
Fridays at 7:30pm
Saturdays at 12noon and 2pm
Sundays at 12 noon

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Send Headshot and Resume to Sam McDermott at Sam@BitsyStage.com.
You will be contacted with a time slot for an audition.

VENUE
The BiTSY Stage
1137 South Huron Street
Denver, CO 80223

The BiTSY Stage website


