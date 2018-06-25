NOTE: from your website manager at CTG – we’ve heard that recently people are signing up for auditions and not showing up. Please – if you use this website as your connection for auditions – please be kind – if you can’t make it, cancel your audition with the theatre company. Thank you. I know they would appreciate your courtesy.

Aloha, Postcards from Polynesia is the final show of The BiTSY Stage’s 2018 season. The show is an original adaptation.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 4th, 2018 (by appointment)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The BiTSY Stage

1137 South Huron Street

Denver, CO 80223

ROLES

Seeking actors who can dance and act.

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID.

$75 per week during rehearsals / $50 per performance

No Equity members considered.

BRING/PREPARE

No monologue required.

You will be asked to cold-read sides and do some improv and movement with fellow actors.

No need to prepare a song, but the music director will do some vocal chants with the group.

Please be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: September 6th – October 11th, 2018

Performances: October 12th – November 18th

Fridays at 7:30pm

Saturdays at 12noon and 2pm

Sundays at 12 noon

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Send Headshot and Resume to Sam McDermott at Sam@BitsyStage.com.

You will be contacted with a time slot for an audition.

VENUE

The BiTSY Stage

1137 South Huron Street

Denver, CO 80223

The BiTSY Stage website