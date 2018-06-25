Job Summary: The Office of Events provides logistical and staff support for performances, dance, music, readings and other special events at Naropa University. We manage multiple event spaces, including the Performing Arts Center on the Arapahoe campus and the Nalanda Events Center on the Nalanda campus.

Level IV Technicians are responsible for managing daily operations of the department and events on a regular basis, with a great deal of responsibility for the production and crew.

Stage Crew Level IV positions provide consultation and advice to students, staff, faculty and any Naropa affiliated or third party entity producing work in University venues. The Stage Crew Level IV Technicians are responsible for providing technical support in the areas of stage management and supervision of crew, event set-up and breakdown, lighting, sound, audio/visual, and house management, as well as other behind-the-scenes operations.

Events include: theatrical performances, music, dance, lectures, readings, the Summer Writing Program, live recordings, meetings, conferences, University celebrations and much more. Level IV Technicians complete administrative tasks in the events department including scheduling, planning, inventory, reporting, interdepartmental communications, creating and updating training materials, as well as pre- and post production documents for all events.

Job Duties:

Create and maintain a positive team environment and behave professionally with everyone encountered in the course and scope of the job duties.

Assist with hiring and training approximately 10 – 20 Level I, II and III events staff. Supervise Level I, II and III events staff rehearsals, performances, maintenance and events. Provide specialized training in all aspects of production at a professional level.

In collaboration with Campus Safety, maintain the safety and security of buildings, equipment, staff, students, and the public in relationship to events and event spaces.

Complete annual Campus Security Authority training.

Manage events as assigned, from beginning to end, including but not limited to: arranging meetings with event contact, ensuring technical and space requirements can be met, coordinating with Office of Events staff on all logistical aspects of production in order to ensure a professional presentation.

Set up and take down risers, chairs, rugs, tapes, and other performance related gear.

Clean-up after events (sweep and mop floors, empty trash, etc.).

Attend required rehearsals and production meetings.

Move heavy equipment and set pieces.

Attend mandatory trainings, crew meetings, and interviews related to work performance.

Crew members can expect to be called into work for: load-ins, hang and focus, sound checks, light cue rehearsals, technical rehearsals, dress rehearsals and performances, concerts, readings, seminars and community events. These rehearsals may take extra time at the discretion of management.

Set up audio visual (AV) equipment as assigned.

Complete assigned work order tasks within budget and time frame given.

Maintain and track inventory.

STAGE MANAGER



Provide on-site production and/or stage management for events on a broad scale as necessary.

Lead rigging, scaffold set up, riser set up, etc. and ensure all crew is adhering to safety guidelines.

Understand production schedule and coordinate with events management if unclear about timeline.

Attend production meetings as necessary.

At the Technical Managers direction, act as technical and artistic advisors/designers for students, staff, and faculty producing special events and theatrical productions at Naropa.

Assist with the scheduling of primary event spaces for events, rehearsals, and maintenance.

Design and implement custom lighting, A/V and staging as necessary.

Coordinate time and space including stage crew, performers, presenters, backstage, and show cues.

Manage and implement design of space and set up.

Supervise stage crew including Assistant Stage Manager, Light Board Operator, Sound Board Operator, and House Manager.

Call cues for shows.

Collaborate with Campus Safety to maintain security during events.

SOUND BOARD OPERATOR

Set up soundboard, mics, stands, xlr & ¼ inch cables as necessary.

Operate EQ & Compression properly to prevent hazardous noise occurrences.

Lead sound checks with bands, performers, and speakers.

Make sure cables are taped, secure, and neat.

Execute all sound cues per design requirements under supervision of Stage Manager.

Ensure the sound recording of performance is being recorded correctly and is providing sound recording to video camera.

Set up and strike sound equipment including speakers, monitors, sound board, microphones, etc.

Assist Stage Manager with other duties as assigned.

LIGHTING DESIGNER / LIGHT BOARD OPERATOR

Design and implement repertory (static) lighting plot, sound hookups and staging plans for dance, theater, music recital and community events.

Set up and strike light board and equipment required for event.

Program, record, and execute light cues including custom effects as needed.

Execute cues on time and effectively under the supervision of the current Stage Manager

Control house and work lights.

Assist with light hang and focus, update lighting plot, set up cue sheets.

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER

Assist Stage Manager with stage set up (riser skirts, flats, curtains, etc.), room set up, backstage, green room, program timing, stage equipment, media projection.

Responsible for all transitions during shows (microphone adjustments, small scene changes, etc.)

Ensure the space is organized and tidy before and after events.

Facilitate communication between performers and stage crew.

VIDEO OPERATOR / ARCHIVAL TECHNICIAN

Directly supervise the media recording of performances and events. This includes use and management of recording equipment (still and video cameras, audio recording equipment, hard drives for storage) and supplies pertaining to event media production.

When necessary, successfully transfer captured video, photo, and audio media to an Office of Events hard drive after completion of events

Interfaces with Multi-Media Manager to manage and ultimately transfer files to the Naropa University Marketing Department

HOUSE MANAGER

Manage the front of house (audience seating area) at events.

Facilitate seating of all audience members in a safe and orderly manner, including accessible seating and late seating.

Control capacity of room in conjunction with box office.

Reserve seats as needed.

Pass out programs and check tickets as needed.

Coordinate start of show with the box office and production crew.

Provide customer service and assist with any questions from attendees.

Adhere to fire code regulations regarding capacity and egress access

ELECTRICS

Properly and safely hang lighting instruments, rigging, pipes, and cables.

Circuit and test high power electrical equipment, including dimmer packs, lights, and other equipment safely.

Assemble and disassemble scaffolding.

Climb and use scaffolding within safety guidelines.

Use mast lift, within safety guidelines.

MAINTENANCE

Cleanup and arrangement of venues, green rooms, tech rooms and the shop.

Maintain and build furniture and other staging necessities.

Repair, restore, and rebuild broken or malfunctioning equipment, including lighting, audio, projectors, mounts, hung-rigging and others as assigned.

Create and manage a safe and workable backstage, shop, and tech station plan.

Research and implement venue improvements.

Oversee maintenance sessions of the facilities (PAC, NEC, and DOJO) at least twice annually.

Painting, patching, and sewing as assigned.

Light construction duties, occasionally with power tools.

ADMINISTRATIVE

Fill out production reports for each event, including time sheet for crew.

Fill out accident reports as necessary

Create and maintain employee training materials and general workspace guidelines (O.O.E. Employee handbook)

Oversee and manage inventories of all Office of Events technical and staging equipment, including tracking and replacing disposable goods and tools.

Create LXBeams plots to coordinate light hangs and event changeovers as related to the lighting grid

Authorize and/or create event setup diagrams for all events in O.O.E spaces to effectively distribute equipment and ensure continuity between events for varying departments.

COMPENSATION

$14.26 to $16.78 per hour

TO APPLY – CLICK HERE

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of experience working in technical event settings doing one or more of the following: Stage Manager, Light Design, Sound Board Operation.

Ability to create and maintain a positive team environment and behave professionally with everyone encountered in the course and scope of the job duties.

Preexisting and professional level of understanding in audio amplification, audio-visual media and projection, stage and computerized lighting equipment, and uses of all of these as artistic mediums.

The ability to analyze, interpret, and translate the visual and aural requirements of a production into a performance or presentation.

Expertise in intelligent and standard lighting fixtures, staging, digital and analog audio and video equipment, rigging and the safe practices involved in all of these.

Advanced computer skills including but not limited to Microsoft Office Suite, Google Drive, Final Cut Pro, Isadora & LXBeams, Logic, and QLab.

ETC Ion Training Levels 1 & 2

Familiarity with Soundcraft SI Expression console

Excellent organization and communications skills (both oral and written).

Ability to handle multiple tasks at one time and prioritize responsibilities.

Familiarity with Windows and Mac products.

Ability to be flexible in job related roles.

Ability to take initiative, work independently, problem solve, and seek out solutions.

Punctuality, dependability, ingenuity, teamwork, and honesty.

Ability to work as scheduled, and occasionally beyond; must be available evenings, weekends, and some holidays, when required.

Ability to receive and respond to emails in a timely manner.

Demonstrate respectful and creative demeanor in the presence of artists, musicians, poets, and other VIPs.

Able to adapt and solve problems creatively under stressful time sensitive conditions.

Valid driver’s license.

Commitment to co-create a diverse and inclusive community and actively participate in related professional development regarding the dynamics of privilege and oppression and the impact these have in the workplace.

Physical Requirements:

Often stand, sit and/or walk for extended periods of time throughout a typical work day

Frequently carry 10-25 lbs. of dead weight and occasionally lift 50-70 lbs., often with the help of co-workers

Must be able to frequently bend, squat, and reach above head. Will occasionally need to crawl in order to complete tasks

Employee must use hands for simple grasping, pushing, pulling, and fine motor skills

Employee can expect to be exposed to heat, cold, dust, height, moving machinery, lighting and fog effects

Noise conditions are frequently in the medium level, occasionally in the higher level when live entertainment is performing and on very busy days with a full staff on duty.

Applications: Application review continues until position is filled. Qualified candidates should apply online and include a letter of interest and resume.

Naropa University is actively engaged in creating an inclusive, diverse community and is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. In keeping with our diversity initiatives, we encourage applications from persons of historically under-represented groups and those who support diversity. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits gender discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual and relationship violence. This law applies to all students, faculty, and staff.



Naropa Full-time Benefits

At Naropa we recognize that our people are key to our success, and we are proud to invest in them. In addition to our rich intellectual and experiential work environment, Naropa University offers a premium benefits package for our full time faculty and staff. This package includes employer contributions towards a selection of Medical and Dental plans, Life and AD&D Insurance, and Short-Term and Long-Term Disability coverage. We provide generous tuition remission for employees and their family members, including for-credit and auditing classes, as well as a tuition exchange program with 435 colleges and universities across the US that afford you the opportunity to continue your education. Naropa also provides a 403(b) retirement plan and RTD bus passes at no charge to full-time employees. We also have paid leave allowances for sick, vacation and personal time. More information on our benefits can be found on the Employment page on our website.