(July 31st & Aug. 1st) Night of Classic TV Re-deux / Foothills Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Jun 2018


Synopsis: This show is comprised of three episodes from Sherlock Holmes- the TV Show. Come be a part of the second installment of this new type of production mixing classic tv comedies and live theatre!

Night of Classic TV Re-deux – Episodes of Sherlock Holmes
Presented by Foothills Theatre Company
Director: Troy Coleman

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, July 31st and Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 from 6:30-7:30pm

CALLBACKS
Saturday, August 4th from 10am – 12:30pm
Callbacks will include cold readings from the script.

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Ridge Recreation Center
6613 S. Ward Street
Littleton, CO 80127

ROLES
Must be 18+ to audition.
Seeking dynamic actors, mixed gender, age and race.

PREPARE
Prepare a 1-2 minute memorized comedic monologue.
IN ADVANCE
Send: Electronic Headshot and Resume to reginas@fhprd.org

COMPENSATION
All roles are UNPAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION - CLICK HERE
NOTE: from your website manager at CTG – we’ve heard that recently people are signing up for auditions and not showing up. Please – if you use this website as your connection for auditions – please be kind – if you can’t make it, cancel your audition with the theatre company. Thank you. I know they would appreciate your courtesy.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: September 10th – November 1st, 2018 from 6:30-9pm (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays)
Tech Rehearsal: Saturday, October 27th from 9am – 5pm
Performances: November 2nd -11th, 2018  (Friday/Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm)

VENUE for rehearsals and performances
Ridge Recreation Center – Black Box Theatre
6613 S. Ward Street
Littleton, CO 80127

Foothills Theatre Company website


