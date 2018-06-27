Now casting three roles for a staged reading of Emily Dendinger’s new play, God Hates You for Durango PlayFest in Durango, CO.

PLAY SYNOPSIS

Laurel has always been the apple of the church’s eye. She’s the first person to volunteer to picket funerals of dead soldiers, knows what to say to strike a nerve in a crowd, and can debate the Bible with the best of them. Despite the constant hate mail and death threats, she knows she’s saving the sinners of the world before the end of days arrives. However, when Laurel joins social media she’s faced for the first time with the outside world, and soon everything she believes is called into question. God Hates You asks what it means to grow up in a church dedicated to spreading hate and intolerance, and what happens when the faith you’ve rigorously adhered to your whole life came shattering down around you.

PERFORMANCES

August 5th – 12th, 2018

COMPENSATION

Equity and Non-Equity actors welcome – this is a PAID staged reading

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS – Monday, July 9th, 2018

Upload only one 60-90 second video monologue to Vimeo or YouTube and attach as an email.

Please include a high-resolution headshot and resume.

Send to: durangoplayfest@gmail.com

In the subject line: Audition – God Hates You

ROLES

Joshua – male, early twenties, Latino: naive, gullible, guilt – new member of the church

Colleen – female, early twenties, unruly, sardonic, lackadaisical – member of the church

Noah – male, early twenties, indie-emo kid, sensitive, compassionate, and brave – a college student, hip to the music scene

Durango Playfest website