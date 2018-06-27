Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Deadline for submissions July 9th) God Hates You / Durango Playfest in Durango, CO

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Jun 2018


Now casting three roles for a staged reading of Emily Dendinger’s new play, God Hates You for Durango PlayFest in Durango, CO.

PLAY SYNOPSIS
Laurel has always been the apple of the church’s eye. She’s the first person to volunteer to picket funerals of dead soldiers, knows what to say to strike a nerve in a crowd, and can debate the Bible with the best of them. Despite the constant hate mail and death threats, she knows she’s saving the sinners of the world before the end of days arrives. However, when Laurel joins social media she’s faced for the first time with the outside world, and soon everything she believes is called into question. God Hates You asks what it means to grow up in a church dedicated to spreading hate and intolerance, and what happens when the faith you’ve rigorously adhered to your whole life came shattering down around you.

PERFORMANCES
August 5th – 12th, 2018

COMPENSATION
Equity and Non-Equity actors welcome – this is a PAID staged reading

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS – Monday, July 9th, 2018
Upload only one 60-90 second video monologue to Vimeo or YouTube and attach as an email.
Please include a high-resolution headshot and resume.
Send to: durangoplayfest@gmail.com
In the subject line: Audition – God Hates You

ROLES
Joshua – male, early twenties, Latino: naive, gullible, guilt – new member of the church
Colleen – female, early twenties, unruly, sardonic, lackadaisical – member of the church
Noah – male, early twenties, indie-emo kid, sensitive, compassionate, and brave – a college student, hip to the music scene

Durango Playfest website


