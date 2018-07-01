Summer Movement: Directing/Teaching Intensive Program for movement practitioners interested in directing and teaching the movement for professional stage – choreographers / directors / actors, dancers.

August 15-21, 2018

in Leitring, Austria

Several scholarships for participation are available.

Program is suitable for Choreographers, who will:

* learn about the ensemble building, structuring the rehearsal process, methods of creative process stimulation and performers motivation;

* get exposed to new techniques and methodologies;

* to network with practitioners from different countries and establish future creative partnerships with like-minded people

For Directors, who will practically explore:

* the role of the physical training for performers;

* how to create particular atmosphere and dynamics of the rehearsal and performance;

* how to analyse play, tell story through visual effects, construct space, rhythm, and etude;

* how to help actors to build up their images;

* how to unfold actor’s creativity and freedom in improvisation and spontaneity;

For Actors and Dancers who will find in the program:

* opportunity to master their acting skills;

* multicultural and multidisciplinary aspect of the group;

* warm-ups, practical creative sessions and discussion, individual, pair and group exercises;

* concentration on creation and communication and freedom of improvisation and spontaneity;

* new etudes and improvised performances;

* practical tools and valuable tips, new perspectives and discoveries.

Website: https://www. movementdirectinglab.com/

Presented by: International University for Global Theatre Experience (IUGTE)

IUGTE is the non-governmental, non-profit organization founded in 2000 by the group of experts in the field of social science, culture and art. The organization was established with the purpose of exploring the bridge between world theatre traditions and contemporary performing arts, developing international programs, promoting multicultural dialogue, supporting the freedom of creative expression and tolerance through the acquaintance with the diversity of world traditions.