Upcoming EventsJul6Fri2018all-day A Midsummer Night’s Prom Dream (...A Midsummer Night’s Prom Dream (...Jul 6 all-dayJoin BackStory Youth Theatre for their 3rd annual summer Shakespeare event; it’s hilarious fun for the whole family! “Lord, what fools these mortals be!” So says Robin Puck, the mischievous fairy-turned-nerd in this modern adaptation[...]Jul7Sat2018all-day Cyrano de Bergerac / Colorado Sh...Cyrano de Bergerac / Colorado Sh...Jul 7 all-dayThe inspiration behind the hit film “Roxanne,” Edmond Rostand’s timeless romantic comedy—translated by Anthony Burgess—has it all: passion, panache and thrilling swordplay. Cyrano, witty and proud but crippled by insecurity, secretly pines for Roxanne—but she[...]all-day Irish Tales Along the Trails / A...Irish Tales Along the Trails / A...Jul 7 all-dayIrish Tales Along the Trails – take a journey of the imagination and venture to the Emerald Isle for stories of wit and whimsy. Lively lads and lionhearted lassies test their brains and bravery in[...]Jul12Thu2018all-day Into the Woods / PHAMALY Theatre...Into the Woods / PHAMALY Theatre...Jul 12 all-dayWe think we know how the fairy tales go: Little Red Riding Hood. Cinderella. Rapunzel. Jack and the Beanstalk. Think again. As a childless baker and his wife try to start a family, they discover[...]all-day The KID Show – Abandoned in the ...The KID Show – Abandoned in the ...Jul 12 all-dayAquilina is a clever, courageous, and imaginative girl who leads a group of orphans in a recently abandoned wild west town. Will the railroad town disappear completely? Will Aquilina and her crew be sent to[...]