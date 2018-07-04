Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline Aug. 2nd) Manager of Public Events / Colorado Chautauqua Association

The Manager of Public Events will oversee Colorado Chautauqua Association’s Public Events department, and is responsible for the successful execution of all public events including but not limited to: manage relationships with concert promoters; oversee ticketing and customer relationship software functions across all departments (box office, membership, development); actively seek new opportunities & partnerships for programming; oversee development and execution of programming strategies for auditorium, Community House, and other programming intended for community benefit; act as point person with respect to artist selection, scheduling, marketing, and advancing events; analyze national/regional program trends and patron habits and build strategies to keep CCA’s venues competitive; develop annual public events operating budget; provide financial data to support quarterly forecasts; create and implement event staffing models to maximize efficiency, minimize internal resources, meet safety, production and budget goals.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor’s degree required. Degree in Arts Administration, Technical Theatre, Production or related field preferred •5 plus years’ experience in program development and execution •5 plus years’ experience in performing arts event planning and execution •5 plus years house management in performing arts venue •5 plus years managing staff, implementing goals and monitoring performance •Strong budgeting and financial management skills •Experience negotiating, developing and executing contracts.

COMPENSATION
PAID position – permanent
Full-time, benefited

FOR MORE INFO
Colorado Chautauqua Association’s career page – Click Here – for full position description and complete list of requirements.

QUESTIONS and TO APPLY (Send Cover Letter and Resume)
Email: hr@chautauqua.com

Colorado Chautauqua Association website
900 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80302


