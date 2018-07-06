Mirror Image Arts is seeking dynamic professional theatre artists!



Mirror Image Arts’ Teaching Artists are placed in programs across the Denver Metro Area, to use theatre as a tool to spark dialogue around factors affecting social emotional well-being with youth people. Artists with professional experience in acting, improvisation, Theatre of the Oppressed, creative drama or devising; and who have an interest in working with young people ages 8-21 are strongly encouraged to apply.

Required Qualifications:

Professional skills, training and experience in one or more theatrical disciplines.

Experience or interest in teaching diverse populations.

Passion or interest in working with young people (ages 8-21).

Available for assignments in the 2018-2019 school year (September-May).

A commitment to mandatory training sessions (see dates below).

Flexibility to work 2 hour blocks between the hours of 8am – 6pm.

Interest in working with an organization with a continuous improvement mindset.

Ability to answer email in a timely manner and manage personal calendar.

Preferred Qualifications:

A Bachelors or Masters Degree in Theatre, Social Work, or related.

Interest in Theatre for Social Change.

Experiencing facilitating arts integration lesson plans.

To Apply:

Applications for the 2018–19 academic year should be submitted by Friday, August 5th, 2018. Applicants chosen for consideration will be asked to interview, followed by an “audition” of a teaching sample and a one minute monologue.

Applicants must be available for all of the following dates:

Interview/Audition dates: August 3rd OR August 9th, 2018

(Applicants who receive an interview will be asked to sign up for a 1 hour slot).

On-boarding meeting/rehearsal: August 15th, 1:00-4:00pm AND August 16th, 1:00-4:00pm

Fall Teaching Artist Intensive: August 23, 24, 27, 28, 6:00-10:00pm

Winter Teaching Artist Intensive: January 10, 11, 14, 15, 6:00-10:00pm

To apply for a contract teaching artist position, please fill out our online application.

Applicants should note that the scheduling of work is flexible, and is based on program need. Contractor is responsible for providing or accessing reliable transportation to programs.

Mirror Image Arts is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Contract position.

Email: Meghann Henry with questions

m.henry@mirrorimagearts.org

Mirror Image Arts website