THE STORY: An old bitter miser is given a chance for redemption when he is haunted by ghosts on Christmas Eve.

A Christmas Carol

Based on the story by Charles Dickens

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens

Presented by Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton

Directed by Bob Wells

Music Direction by Donna Debreceni

Choreography by Kelly Kates

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, July 21st, 2018

CALLBACKS

Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 W. Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

ROLES

• 18-20 adults over 18 years old

• 6 children ages 8-12 years old

• 3 youths ages 13-17 years old

A diverse cast to play multiple (40+ roles) including: Beadle, Mr. Smythe, Grace Smythe, Poulterer, 3 Ghosts of Christmas, Old Hag, Marley’s Accolytes, Judge, Fezziwig, Mrs. Fezziwig, Scrooge at 8, 12 and 18 years old, Fan, Grannies, Sally Anderson, 2 Undertakers, Bankers, Street Vendors, Cratchit’s children, Factory Workers, Party-Goers, Clerks, Monks, Dancing Girls, and others.

• Ebenezer Scrooge

• Bob Cratchit

• Mrs. Cratchit

• Tiny Tim

• Fred Anderson

• 3 Ghosts of Christmas

• Jacob Marley

• Emily

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Current Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 24-32 bars of music in the style of the show — provide sheet music in the correct key – an accompanist will be provided. No recorded accompaniment please.

Prepare: ADULTS only need to prepare one, 1-2 minute monologue appropriate for the show

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

• Rehearsals begin September 10th, 2018

• Rehearsals are generally Mon., Tues., Weds., Thurs. evenings and Sat. mornings

• Show opens November 9th and runs to December 23rd, 2018

VENUE

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 W. Main Street

Littleton, CO 80210

Town Hall Arts Center website

NOTE: from your website manager at CTG – we’ve heard that recently people are signing up for auditions and not showing up. Please – if you use this website as your connection for auditions – please be kind – if you can’t make it, cancel your audition with the theatre company. Thank you. I know they would appreciate your courtesy.