Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is auditioning for 2 musicals for their upcoming season:

Scrooge! The Musical, and Nunsense.

Scrooge! The Musical

Directed by Robert Michael Sanders

Choreographed by Michael Lasris

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, July 30th, 2018 from 4pm – 10:30pm

Tuesday, July 31st from 4pm – 8pm for children ages 6-15 for Scrooge! The Musical Only

CALLBACKS for Scrooge!

Monday, August 13th

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse website

ROLES

The show features a large cast of all types.

The role of Scrooge has been pre-cast.

Children’s roles will be double cast.

Bob Cratchit: 30-40 Scrooge’s underpaid, much put upon clerk.

Fred/ Young Ebenezer: 20-30 Fred is Scrooge’s nephew. Ever the optimist he is the complete opposite of his uncle

Mr. Fezziwig: 40-60 Scrooge’s first employee and exuberant and very jolly character

Mrs. Fezziwig: 40-60 Very jolly, wife of Fezziwig

Tom Jenkins: 25-40 Tom is the hot soup peddler in debt to scrooge. An upbeat fun loving and sarcastic fellow.

Jacob Marley: 40-60 is the ghost of Scrooge’s business partner. Doomed to wander the world in chains he warns Scrooge of his fate.

Helen/ Isabel: 20-30 Helen is Fred’s loving wife and the host of the Christmas party. Isabel- pure and innocent, the love of Scrooge’s life. She leaves him when she discovers his true love, money.

Christmas Past/ Ensemble: 25-40 Not a scary ghost, but a beautiful young woman who shows Scrooge his early life. We come to find she is the ghost of Scrooge’s young sister.

Christmas Present/ Ensemble: 35-55 Not a scary ghost, but Father Christmas in the Victorian manner. A jolly extrovert with a BIG personality who tried to get Scrooge to enjoy life.

Mrs. Cratchit: 30-40 Bob’s wife, a kind and loving woman who is not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself. She wishes her husband would do the same

Tiny Tim: 6-11 Bob Cratchit’s disabled son who is wise beyond his years. He walks with the aid of a crutch but despite his disability he remains cheerful and optimistic

Kathy Cratchit: 10-13 Bob’s young daughter

Peter, Martha, Mary Cratchit: 8-15 the rest of Bob’s children

Ensemble: Good singers and dancers to cover many other roles. Be advised, we will be casting a Scrooge understudy from the ensemble.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES for Scrooge!

Rehearsals begin on October 21st, 2018

The show opens on November 23rd and runs through December 31st, 2018

A preliminary rehearsal schedule and production calendar will be available at the audition.

PREPARE

One Christmas song (not to exceed 2 minutes) and one, 1 minute Christmas story or monologue

ADULTS – TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION FOR SCROOGE! Click Here

CHILDREN – TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION FOR SCROOGE! Click Here

Nunsense

Directed by Pat Payne

Choreographed by Stephen Bertles

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, July 30th, 2018 from 4pm – 10:30pm

CALLBACKS for Nunsense

Monday, August 20th

ROLES

Nunsense features 5 women who must have a good sense of comedic timing.

SISTER MARY REGINA, MOTHER SUPERIOR: Female, 40-60’s (Range: B3-F5)

A feisty overweight Sophie Tucker-type who can’t resist the spotlight.

SISTER MARY HUBERT, MISTRESS OF NOVICES: Female, 40- mid 50’s (Range: G3-F5)

The second in command, she is always competing with the Mother Superior.

SISTER ROBERT ANNE: Female, Mid 30’s (Range: G3-D5)

A streetwise taught character from Brooklyn. A constant source of aggravation for the Mother Superior.

SISTER MARY AMNESIA: Female, 30’s (Range: Db4-C6)

This nun lost her memory after a crucifix fell on her head. She is very sweet.

SISTER MARY LEO: Female, Early/Mid 20’s (Range: G#3-G5)

The novice, who has entered the convent with the firm desire to become the first nun ballerina.

PREPARE

16 bars of a song appropriate for this show.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES for Nunsense

Rehearsals begin on December 11th, 2018

The show opens January 10th and runs through March 3rd, 2019

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION FOR NUNSENSE Click Here