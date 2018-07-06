Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(no formal audition date – rehearsals begin August 6th) Irregular Opening / Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


Irregular Opening is a one-act play about a woman running from her past who meets a young man who feels he has no future. All takes place in a coffee shop of a small town.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
No formal audition date
If interested please email Charlie Lowrey at charlie.lowrey@gmail.com
or call 303-246-5915

AVAILABLE ROLE
Only looking to cast the role of Samuel. 20-early 30’s is fine (just looking for someone to play 20’s)
Samuel – An idealistic young man who’s living with parents, working at a small coffee shop in his home town. He meets April, who changes his perception of the world.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals are August 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16, 2018
Load-in is the afternoon of August 18th
Tech “week” is August 19, 20, 21 and 22
Performances are August 23rd – August 25th, 2018

COMPENSATION
Role is NON-Paid

VENUE
Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Avenue
Louisville, CO 80027

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville website


