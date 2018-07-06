Irregular Opening is a one-act play about a woman running from her past who meets a young man who feels he has no future. All takes place in a coffee shop of a small town.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

No formal audition date

If interested please email Charlie Lowrey at charlie.lowrey@gmail.com

or call 303-246-5915

AVAILABLE ROLE

Only looking to cast the role of Samuel. 20-early 30’s is fine (just looking for someone to play 20’s)

Samuel – An idealistic young man who’s living with parents, working at a small coffee shop in his home town. He meets April, who changes his perception of the world.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals are August 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16, 2018

Load-in is the afternoon of August 18th

Tech “week” is August 19, 20, 21 and 22

Performances are August 23rd – August 25th, 2018

COMPENSATION

Role is NON-Paid

VENUE

Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Avenue

Louisville, CO 80027

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville website