A Piece of My Heart is a powerful, true drama of six women who went to Vietnam: five nurses and a country western singer booked to entertain the troops. The play portrays each woman before, during and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington.



A Piece of My Heart by Shirley Lauro

Presented by the Broomfield Community Players

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 from 6pm – 9pm (choose one)

CALLBACKS

Saturday, July 14th from 6:30pm – 9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Brunner Farmhouse

640 Main Street

Broomfield, CO 80020

ROLES

Especially in need for male actors , 20-50 years old

MALE CHARACTERS:

Training Officer – preparing women to march – Character age 30 – 50

Hank – Soldier – hooks up with LeeAnn – Character age 20 – 35

Bruce – Pilot – hooks up with Whitney – Character age 20 – 35

Rory – Soldier – Sissy’s friend – Character age 20 – 35

Pharmaceutical Rep – Meets Whitney at a bar – Character age 30 – 50

Colonel – in charge of Steele’s reassignment – Character age 30 – 50

MaryJo’s Talent Agent – refuses to pay her – Character age 20 – 50

Vietnam Vet – Double amputee meets LeeAnn at the Wall – Character age 20 – 35

Some of the characters listed above can be doubled. Ideally, 5-8 men will be cast.

The men who are cast to play these roles will also play some of the roles below as part of the ensemble.

Character ages 20 – 50.

Additional roles: Officers, Fathers, Travel Agents, TV Announcer, Doctors, MC at the Wall, Recruiting Officer, Conscientious Objector, Soldiers

FEMALE CHARACTERS:

Martha – Character age 22 – 42

Strong, self-composed, self-disciplined, Army “brat”, wants to serve to protect “our men”.

Mary Jo – Character age 17 – 37 MUST PLAY GUITAR AND SING (Please be prepared to do so at auditions.)

Lead singer of an all-girl band, outgoing, bubbly, Texan who can’t wait to entertain “our boys”.

Sissy – Character age 20 – 40 Sweet, feminine, fun-loving, became a nurse because she didn’t know what else to do. Believes she can save the world.

Whitney – Character age 21 – 41 Contained, aristocratic, Vassar graduate. Two weeks training with the Red Cross; this will be her “year of service”.

LeeAnn – Character age 20 – 40 ASIAN Strong, tough, determined, an urban hippie. Hopes to pay for her last year of nursing school and wants to serve in Hawaii.

Steele – Character age 35 – 55 Career military, intelligent, pragmatic. Believes there are lies about Vietnam and wants to use her Strategic Intelligence background to save lives.

Additional female roles, characters ages 20 – 50, include:

Nurses, Mothers, Grandmother, Niece, Military Instructors, Friends, Whitney’s Housekeeper, Airline Attendant, Sissy’s daughter, VA Spokesperson.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume (if you don’t have they will have forms to fill out and will take your photo)

Prepare: one, 1 minute dramatic monologue

REHEARSALS/ PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals will begin August 6th, 2018 and run four nights per week (Monday through Thursday) from 7-9pm

Performances at the Broomfield Auditorium on September 28th, 29th, 30th, 2018.

COMPENSATION

These are NON- Paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION or FOR QUESTIONS

Email: Jo Ramsey at jramsey1173@gmail.com

Broomfield Players Facebook Page