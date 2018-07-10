ABOUT THE LARAMIE PROJECT

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised, and battered body was not discovered until the next day, and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. Moises Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half, in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. Some people interviewed were directly connected to the case, while others were citizens of Laramie, and the breadth of the reactions to the crime is fascinating. Kaufman and Tectonic Theater members have constructed a deeply moving theatrical experience from these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie.

The Laramie Project

by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 from 7-10pm

Wednesday, August 1st from 7-10pm

CALLBACKS

Thursday, August 2nd

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Mary Miller Theater

300 E. Simpson Street

Lafayette, CO 80026

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid Roles

ROLES

Male roles – ages 17 – 60

Female roles – ages 17 – 70

Actors portray more than sixty characters in a series of short scenes.

The casting is flexible; some members will be cast in single roles and some will be cast in multiple roles.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume and a list of all conflicts from August 27th – October 14th.

No Prepared Monologue Required: Cold readings from the script.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Note: Theatre strike /cleanup is immediately after the final show. Actors are expected to participate in one day of set build and the theatre strike /cleanup after the show closes.

Rehearsals: Monday – Thursday, 7pm – 9:30pm, starting August 27th through October 4th, 2018.

Performances: October 5th – October 14th, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE: The Arts HUB, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, CO 80026 – Website

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS ABOUT AUDITIONS

Contact: copixie@outlook.com

Theater Company of Lafayette website

NOTE: from your website manager at CTG – we’ve heard that recently people are signing up for auditions and not showing up. Please – if you use this website as your connection for auditions – please be kind – if you can’t make it, cancel your audition with the theatre company. Thank you. I know they would appreciate your courtesy.