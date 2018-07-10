Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJul12Thu2018all-day Into the Woods / PHAMALY Theatre...Into the Woods / PHAMALY Theatre...Jul 12 all-dayWe think we know how the fairy tales go: Little Red Riding Hood. Cinderella. Rapunzel. Jack and the Beanstalk. Think again. As a childless baker and his wife try to start a family, they discover[...]all-day The KID Show – Abandoned in the ...The KID Show – Abandoned in the ...Jul 12 all-dayAquilina is a clever, courageous, and imaginative girl who leads a group of orphans in a recently abandoned wild west town. Will the railroad town disappear completely? Will Aquilina and her crew be sent to[...]all-day The Sunshine Boys / Senior Housi...The Sunshine Boys / Senior Housi...Jul 12 all-dayEach year, Senior Housing Options (SHO) produces a high-quality play with professional actors and transforms the lobby of the Barth Hotel assisted living community into an intimate playhouse for theater-goers. This annual event has been[...]Jul13Fri2018all-day 9 to 5: The Musical / The Evergr...9 to 5: The Musical / The Evergr...Jul 13 all-dayDolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical is based on the hit 1980 movie of the same name. 9 t0 5: The Musical Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton Book by Patricia Resnick Presented by[...]all-day Gone with the Breeze / Steel Cit...Gone with the Breeze / Steel Cit...Jul 13 all-dayThe whole country is talking non-stop about Lucy Belle Bankhead’s sensational new novel, Gone With The Breeze. Everyone in town wants to be a part of the production, and watch the chaos that ensues! This[...]